Nike SB Blazer Low x Dancer Skateboards Gets Official Images

A new skate shop collab coming this year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Blazer Low x Dancer Skateboards will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and matching midsole. Further, the theme continues with the uppers containing a black leather base and more black leather overlays. Also, the main accent of this sneaker is the chrome Swoosh on the sides that stands out. Black laces complete the design. Finally, embedded Nike and Dancer Skateboards branding is on the tongues, while a Dancer Skateboards skull branding is on the heels.

The Nike SB Blazer Low is set to release in an exciting new collaboration with Dancer Skateboards . Dancer Skateboards, founded in Denmark, brings a unique flair to this classic sneaker. The upcoming colorway features a sleek black leather upper, giving it a bold and clean look. A standout feature of this design is the chrome Swoosh on the side, adding a touch of modern style. The combination of black leather and chrome creates a striking contrast. This makes the sneaker perfect for both skating and casual wear. The leather upper ensures longevity, while the cushioned midsole provides excellent comfort. The rubber outsole offers superior grip, ideal for skaters.

