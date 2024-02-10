Adidas Stan Smith x BAPE "ABC Camo" Releasing Today

The Adidas Stan Smith stands as a timeless classic, celebrated for its enduring appeal and adaptable style. Today marks the highly-anticipated release of its latest collaboration with BAPE, unveiling the all-new "ABC Camo" colorway. This collaboration breathes new life into the iconic Stan Smith silhouette, infusing it with BAPE's distinctive ABC Camo pattern. Further, the result is a striking blend of earthy tones that are consistent with BAPE's brand, capturing the attention of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Excitement surrounding this collaboration runs high, as it seamlessly merges Adidas' rich heritage with BAPE's renowned streetwear aesthetic.

The "ABC Camo" colorway adds a dynamic edge to the Stan Smith, appealing to those seeking a statement piece for their sneaker rotation. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and premium materials, the Adidas Stan Smith in the "ABC Camo" colorway will make a significant impact in the sneaker community. Its release today marks a milestone moment for fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to secure a pair of these exclusive kicks. Overall, keep an eye out for this coveted collaboration, as it's sure to fly off the shelves in no time.

Read More: Nike Zoom Freak 5 “All-Star” Drop Details

"ABC Camo" BAPE x Adidas Stan Smith

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a matching sail midsole. Also, the midsole features Adidas branding on the sides. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from Bape's ABC Camo leather. Stan Smith branding is featured, in gold on the sides and white laces complete the design. Finally, both Adidas and BAPE branding can be found on the tongues and heels of these sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Adidas Stan Smith x BAPE "ABC Camo" is available for purchase today here. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Adidas Stan Smith

Image via Adidas

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room Official Packaging Photos

[Via]