Kai Cenat Shares New Look But Fans Skeptical About The Authenticity Of Fresh Haircut

With a possible new look, Kai Cenat might have just shaken up the internet again.

The Shade Room reports that the Twitch sensation posted a photo on Snapchat that sparked immediate buzz. Its a close-up of himself with what looks like a fresh shape-up, sitting in a barber’s chair. The twist? His signature dreadlocks appear to be gone.

He didn’t caption the post with much detail, but the image alone ignited instant speculation. Did he really cut his locs, or is this another elaborate troll for content? Cenat hasn’t officially confirmed the chop, but his loyal fanbase is staying glued to his next stream to see if the photo was real—or just high-level trolling.

If Kai did in fact part ways with his locs, he wouldn’t be the only influencer going through a transformation. Not long ago, DDG made headlines after revealing his own departure from dreadlocks. The shift has sparked conversations about a new wave of reinvention among young Black male creators. For some, it’s symbolic—a fresh chapter, a clean slate, or simply the need for change.

Kai Cenat’s New Look

Still, the jury’s out on whether Kai is actually rocking the new look or playing with AI filters. Comment sections across social media exploded with doubt, disbelief, and a lot of jokes. In The Shade Room, followers seemed split between shock and suspicion. One user wrote, “This look photoshopped lol,” while another chimed in, “He play all day because boy nah.” A third commenter added, “Now Kai why you out here doing stuff without consulting us first?”

Plenty suspected the image was doctored or AI-generated. “This AI ain’t it,” one person said, while another added, “Glue it back.” Someone even joked, “I thought this was Diddy,” highlighting just how unrecognizable Kai looked without his trademark locs.

What’s clear is that whether it’s real or a ruse, Kai Cenat knows how to command attention. He’s turned casual selfies into trending topics, proving once again that he understands digital culture like few others. Whether he’s trolling or embracing a new look, he knows how to keep his audience talking—and watching.