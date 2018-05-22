shade room
- Pop CultureCara Delevingne Seemingly Weighs In On Drake Dissing RihannaThe model and actress appears to be taking RiRi's side.ByBen Mock5.9K Views
- MusicTory Lanez Shuts Down "Shade Room Ass N****s"Tory Lanez won't let you criticize him for holding blunt in front of son. ByNoah C2.3K Views
- MusicDreezy Declares That She Is SingleDreezy and Jacquees may have called it quits.ByMilca P.6.1K Views
- Music50 Cent's "Paternity Insult" Met With Laughter From Estranged Son Marquise JacksonMarquise Jackson appears to be in on the joke.ByDevin Ch21.8K Views
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna & Tokyo Toni Reconcile In Person After Trading "I Love You's" OnlineBlac Chyna and her mother Tokyo Toni put the final touches on "mother-daughter" reconciliation with the press in sight.ByDevin Ch6.2K Views
- MusicTory Lanez Voices His Preference For "Regular" Girls Over "Famous" Girls"I'll take a regular girl any day."ByMilca P.12.1K Views
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Drags The "Toxic Fake Ass Friends" Neglecting Her During MaternityAmber Rose bids her "fake friends" goodbye, as she prepares for the pregnancy of her 2nd child.ByDevin Ch23.8K Views
- MusicRomeo Re-ignites Beef With Bow Wow Over "Angela Simmons Love Triangle"Angela Simmons sparks another senseless bidding war.ByDevin Ch95.4K Views
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner "Unfollows" Tristan Thompson Amid Cheating ScandalThe eldest Jenner sister remains undecided on whether or not she'll cut ties with Jordyn Woods.ByDevin Ch10.4K Views
- MusicFunk Flex Questions Dame Dash & Nick Cannon's "Snitchy Ways"Funkmaster Flex licks his chops.ByDevin Ch20.2K Views
- MusicRick Ross Posts A Veritable Workout "Thirst Trap" On Leg DayRick Ross is making his physical rehab his #1 priority.ByDevin Ch9.1K Views
- MusicSouthside & Yung Miami Pull A Romantic "180" After Messy Internet SplitNever say never: Yung Miami and Southside try for romance once again.ByDevin Ch10.5K Views
- MusicThe Game Urges Cardi B To Repair Marriage WIth OffsetThe Game chimes in.ByMilca P.41.7K Views
- MusicThe Iggy Azalea Vs Bhad Bhabie Meme Parade Has ArrivedUnsurprisingly, Bhad Bhabie chucking a mixed drink at Iggy Azalea has gone viral.ByDevin Ch9.2K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Blasted By Model Brittany Renner For Allegedly Cheating On HerBrittany Renner speaks out against Lil Uzi Vert's alleged insincerity. ByDevin Ch99.8K Views
- MusicCardi B's Sis Hennessy Shades Nicki Minaj: "Nicki Be On Stage Looking Like A Crackhead”Hennessy defends her sister's shaky performance at the Global Citizen Festival.ByDevin Ch201.0K Views
- MusicBlac Youngsta Defends YFN Lucci After Partying With Strippers"I don't know nothin' about that."ByAron A.7.5K Views
- MusicO.T. Genasis & Malika Haqq May Very Well Be Back TogetherO.T. & Malika linked back up quick.ByChantilly Post5.0K Views
- EntertainmentReginae Carter Claps Back At Fan Who Says She Needs Breast ImplantsReginae Carter pities an Instagram user. ByChantilly Post17.6K Views