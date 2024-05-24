Drake Gets Petty, Raps Over "BBL DRIZZY" Beat On New Sexyy Red Collab "U My Everything"

Drake and Sexyy Red are back at it again. The controversial "two bad b****es" are furthering their chemistry and relationship on a new cut from In Sexyy We Trust. This a follow-up mixtape to the St. Louis native's 2023 breakthrough, Hood Hottest Princess. It comes at an awkward time for each artist, as she has been tied into some disses from the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. But Red has not let those distractions get to her, as she is arguably at the peak of her powers.

"Get It Sexyy" has quickly become an anthem for this year and the number of features she has provided, especially for Chief Keef, have been a big deal. Now, she can "U My Everything" to that growing list of accomplishments. She managed to get Drake first before anyone else could since the beef, as he seems to be ready to work on new endeavors. These two have created some interesting tracks together, to say the say the least. But this one may take the cake.

Read More: ASAP Rocky's Alleged Shooting Trial Gets Official Start Date

Listen To "U My Everything" By Sexyy Red & Drake

Both play into the absurdity of the record, with Sexyy Red purposefully singing poorly at the start. It is quite hilarious, and it makes a callback to the Rolling Loud performance from this year. Then, there's Drake who plays into the "BBL DRIZZY" accusations halfway through his verse. "Me and the surgeon got history I changed a lot of girls' lives for real / They need a new body, they hittin' me, ayy / BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it." The wild part about this is when these bars drop, the Tay Keith beat switches up to the Metro Boomin diss instrumental "BBL DRIZZY BPM 150.mp3." It certainly a petty thing for him to do, but it is Drizzy's MO.

What are your thoughts on "U My Everything" by Drake and Sexyy Red? Is this the best track from In Sexyy We Trust, why or why not? Do you think this was a chess move for Drake to rap over "BBL DRIZZY?" Do you see Metro Boomin responding to this at all? Who had the stronger performance? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake and Sexyy Red. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Red, girl, I love you, let's do it

Showed enough love to the city, I promise, so let's get the f*** out St. Louis

Maybe we go to Saint Lucia, I been there, so I'll introduce you

Or maybe you go to Saint Martin with me if these n****s take break and quit startin' with me

Maybe we go to Saint Kitts

If you and your BD are calling it splits

Read More: Post Malone Teases New Country Collab With Blake Shelton