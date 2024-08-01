Drake's New Album With Conductor Williams Is Reportedly Dropping Soon

The 6 God is back in lyrical mode.

Drake can't stop. He announces breaks from the music the way other rappers announce retirements, and none of them stick. The last time the 6 God claimed to be taking personal time, he dropped the critically adored Scary Hours 3. It sounds like he's getting back into a similar headspace. There hasn't been a lack of Drake material in recent months, but Ebro dropped a bombshell during the July 30 episode of the Ebro In the Morning podcast. He claimed that the Toronto rapper is going to be dropping an album very, very soon.

Ebro didn't play coy with his seemingly exclusive information. He came right out on the podcast and made it clear that Drake is in full-on rapper mode. "I heard Drake’s got a project this year," he told his cohosts. Laura Stylez chimed in, teasing fans with an impending release date. "I heard that it's coming sooner than we think," she asserted. The most exciting bit of information, though, came from the third host, Peter Rosenberg. He claimed that Drizzy has been in the studio with Conductor Williams, and the two have been churning out songs together. "I also heard that he has a whole project's worth of music done with Conductor Williams," Rosenberg noted. "Which is the opposite [of recent Drake songs], very hip-hoppy."

Drake And Conductor Williams Worked On FATD

Fans of For All the Dogs know the magic Drake and Conductor Williams can make together. Williams was responsible for producing "8AM In Charlotte," which is considered to be one of Drake's best songs of the decade. He also produced "Stories About My Brother" on Scary Hours 3. The song also contains some of Drizzy's best rapping in years. If the claims made by the Ebro In the Morning crew are true, than fans will be getting lyrical Drake. It's possible that not all of Williams' beats make the final cut of the album, but given their track record, we hope most of them do.

Conductor Williams detailed his working relationship with Drake during a 2023 interview with Complex. "[Drake] is a crafts person," he said. "And also a person of the arts. That was the main bond. The respect was mutual in that way. He made it so comfortable for me to be myself to where I start sending him the ideas that I've always had." The producer then claimed that Drizzy was one of the greatest artists of his generation. "You got the greatest, one of the greatest artists," he asserted. "Again, I'm going keep saying this, one of the greatest of my generation inspired to write. Let's catch lightning in the bottle."