Drake Demands Gordo To Give Him His Proper Credit

Does Drizzy have another beef brewing?

Over the weekend, Drake and producer Gordo (formerly Carnage), teamed up on multiple occasions for the latter's debut album under his new name, DIAMANTE. You can hear them together on the closer, "Healing", as well as track two, "Sideways". Both see Drizzy crossover into the dance genre, something that he has done a few times throughout his career. Each of them are very groovy and danceable cuts for the late summer nights. Fairly predictably, their collaborations are amongst the most streamed on the record so far. Yes, despite Drake being the jester of the rap world at the moment, he is still drawing plenty of ears to anything he's attached to.

"Healing" and "Sideways" are the first collaborations between the two, and we can only imagine that him and Gordo would team up again down the road. Or, will they? Just a few hours ago, Drake took to his Instagram Story to share something pretty shocking. According to the rapper, he had a third "collaboration" with the American-Nicaraguan beat maker. "Cafecito", currently the most played song on DIAMANTE, should have Drake's name under the production credits.

Drake Claims "It's All Good" With Gordo

If you check out the Genius page for the record, his name is in fact nowhere to be found. So, Drake decided to call out Gordo saying, "I made this beat with you but it's all good... 🌶️🌶️🌶️@gordoszn". This is classic passive-aggressive behavior from the Canadian superstar, something that he displays on social media whenever he's feeling some type of way. If this is true, that is pretty surprising, considering the aforementioned songs they have together on the record. Gordo has yet to respond, and it will be interesting to see what comes of this.