Drake Leads The Way With Two Entries On Our "R&B Season" Playlist

Drake, Jorja Smith, and Muni Long were the leaders in the clubhouse for our latest version of R&B Season.

Drake had been having a pretty difficult start to the year, however, it appears as though things are finally starting to look up for him. Overall, a lot of this turnaround is thanks to Gordo's new album Diamente. Drake has two tracks on the project, and as it turns out, they both made our "R&B Season" playlist. Although he is not the only one to get onto the list. There are also entries from some of the best and brightest from the genre.

Of course, starting things off, we have the summer vibes from Gordo and Drake on the song "Sideways." Subsequently, a few tracks down, we also included their song "Healed." These two songs have been getting praise online, and it is easy to understand why that has been the case. Furthermore, the list also includes "High" by Jorja Smith which is yet another solid track from the songstress. We also have "Ruined Me" by Muni Long.

Drake & Gordo Deliver The Summer Vibes

Mahalia and Take A Draytrip finished things off this week with the track "Life Size." While the R&B releases were fairly sparse this week, that will certainly change as the Fall season comes around. Either way, we're just happy to get some slow jams for the upcoming week. Only time will tell which other R&B stars bless us with some releases this year. There are still five months left for many of these singers and songwriters to make their mark.