Drake Leads The Way With Two Entries On Our "R&B Season" Playlist

BYAlexander Cole1101 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Drake, Jorja Smith, and Muni Long were the leaders in the clubhouse for our latest version of R&B Season.

Drake had been having a pretty difficult start to the year, however, it appears as though things are finally starting to look up for him. Overall, a lot of this turnaround is thanks to Gordo's new album Diamente. Drake has two tracks on the project, and as it turns out, they both made our "R&B Season" playlist. Although he is not the only one to get onto the list. There are also entries from some of the best and brightest from the genre.

Of course, starting things off, we have the summer vibes from Gordo and Drake on the song "Sideways." Subsequently, a few tracks down, we also included their song "Healed." These two songs have been getting praise online, and it is easy to understand why that has been the case. Furthermore, the list also includes "High" by Jorja Smith which is yet another solid track from the songstress. We also have "Ruined Me" by Muni Long.

Read More: Childish Gambino Closes The Curtains On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Drake & Gordo Deliver The Summer Vibes

Mahalia and Take A Draytrip finished things off this week with the track "Life Size." While the R&B releases were fairly sparse this week, that will certainly change as the Fall season comes around. Either way, we're just happy to get some slow jams for the upcoming week. Only time will tell which other R&B stars bless us with some releases this year. There are still five months left for many of these singers and songwriters to make their mark.

Let us know how you feel about these additions to the playlist, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake was able to get himself out of a rut with these tracks? Or is there still a bit of work to do for him? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Big Sean & Denzel Curry Blaze Through Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...