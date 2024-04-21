Jorja Smith, Lucky Daye & RealestK Fill Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Another week, another R&B Season playlist update to round up the best of what the genre and its adjacent sounds had to offer this week as far as new releases. While we don't have too much to talk about this time around, we wanted to focus on three cuts that really stood out among the rest of the pack. Moreover, the first of these is Jorja Smith's reimagined version of her falling or flying cut, "Greatest Gift." This time around, the percussion takes a bit of a softer approach, and it definitely feels a little more acoustic as far as the mix goes. In any case, it's a curious comparison and one that doesn't take away anything from the original while making this reimagining its own highlight with a killer piano solo.

Next up on our R&B Season playlist update is the latest single from Lucky Daye, "HERicane." In contrast to the last track we talked about, this is a much funkier, more colorful, more vocally dynamic, and more summery offering that previews hotter months quite well. It's got that disco charm despite a pretty stylistically different approach to the drums in particular, but it's able to evoke an old-school sound without sounding too campy or dated. Overall, it just sounds really crisp and rich thanks to a lot of great interplay between its many instrumental and vocal elements.

Read More: 7 Of Jorja Smith’s Best Collabs

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Finally, we wanted to shout out the new single from RealestK, "Let Me Go." What starts off as a sultry piano ballad eventually introduces those slow, minimal, and woozy rap-inspired percussion that sets the mood effortlessly. Vocally, this song is incredibly hazy, which can sometimes work to its detriment when the falsettos start to hit, but there's also plenty of added atmosphere through background singing that makes up for it a bit. For those of you that want your contemporary R&B to stick to the most current traditions, this one's probably for you.

Meanwhile, we wanted to ask what your favorite release of these was, as well as what else we missed this week that's worth some praise. Let us know your thoughts and recommendations down in the comments section below. Also, if you haven't heard any of these songs or our R&B Season playlist before, make sure to check it out above. As always, come back to HNHH for more news from your favorite artists and the latest releases around the clock.

Read More: Drake & Rick Ross’ Beef Feeds Our New “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update: Stream