Drake Has Fans Feeling Like He's Officially Back Thanks To Two Summer-Ready Gordo Features

BYAlexander Cole1320 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Drake and Gordo brought heavy summer vibes.

Drake has had a rough few months thanks to his beef against Kendrick Lamar. Overall, it is the consensus position that he ended up losing the feud. However, he has been able to showcase that he still has that hitmaking ability. After all, "Family Matters" was a pretty valiant effort. That said, fans have wanted to see if Drizzy could come through with some summer slaps. Well, thanks to the new Gordo album Diamante, it would appear as though Drake still has the magic touch.

This new album contains two Drake features including "Healing" and "Sideways." Both songs take on the house aesthetics that Drizzy gave us on the album Honestly, Nevermind. Overall, this makes for the Summer vibes that fans have been waiting for. In fact, it would appear as though these two new songs are garnering universal praise on social media. While the Drake fans were always going to like these songs, even the detractors have to give credit where it is due.

Read More: DeMar DeRozan Reveals His Stance On Drake And How Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" Was Bigger Than Just Beef

Drake x Gordo

Below, you can find some of the positive reactions towards the album. However, only time will tell whether or not Drake can keep this momentum going. Some fans will be expecting a new album, even though he previously noted how he wants to take things slow for now. As for Gordo, this is all a great look for him. He has two tracks with Drake and they have a real chance of charting on the Billboard Top 100.

Fans Weigh In

Let us know how you feel about these new Drake songs, in the comments section down below. Did Drake officially stake his claim for the Summer with these two new tracks? Or do you feel like nothing has really changed since the Kendrick Lamar beef? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake Is Feeling "Jolly" Since Moving On From Kendrick Lamar Feud, Gordo Reveals

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...