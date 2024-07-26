Drake Has Fans Feeling Like He's Officially Back Thanks To Two Summer-Ready Gordo Features

Drake and Gordo brought heavy summer vibes.

Drake has had a rough few months thanks to his beef against Kendrick Lamar. Overall, it is the consensus position that he ended up losing the feud. However, he has been able to showcase that he still has that hitmaking ability. After all, "Family Matters" was a pretty valiant effort. That said, fans have wanted to see if Drizzy could come through with some summer slaps. Well, thanks to the new Gordo album Diamante, it would appear as though Drake still has the magic touch.

This new album contains two Drake features including "Healing" and "Sideways." Both songs take on the house aesthetics that Drizzy gave us on the album Honestly, Nevermind. Overall, this makes for the Summer vibes that fans have been waiting for. In fact, it would appear as though these two new songs are garnering universal praise on social media. While the Drake fans were always going to like these songs, even the detractors have to give credit where it is due.

Drake x Gordo

Below, you can find some of the positive reactions towards the album. However, only time will tell whether or not Drake can keep this momentum going. Some fans will be expecting a new album, even though he previously noted how he wants to take things slow for now. As for Gordo, this is all a great look for him. He has two tracks with Drake and they have a real chance of charting on the Billboard Top 100.

Fans Weigh In