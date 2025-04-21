Mustard Attempts To Embarrass Gordo Following Drake Toilet Revelation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1241 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mustard Gordo Twitter Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) DJ Mustard attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Mustard produced various of Kendrick Lamar's recent hits, whereas Gordo is one of Drake's frequent collaborators behind the board as of late.

If you needed any proof of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle's impact on other artists, look no further than Mustard and Gordo. The two producers took a strong stance in this feud, and they even started to go at each other online.

First, the DJ formerly known as Carnage called the West Coast producer out on Twitter for unfollowing him on Instagram. On the same platform, on Monday (April 21), the "Not Like Us" producer took to his page to let off some shots.

"Aint going back and forth with a n***a that's happy to change music on another n***as toilet seats," Mustard clapped back at Gordo. "let’s just end it here i’m richer than you and have more hits than you i have multiple houses with my own toilet seats and many of my own chains to wear @GordoSZN." He didn't stop there...

"the guy wants a attention. keep slaving at those over seas shows brother … don’t forget to buckle dudes pants after you done . @GordoSZN," the Los Angeles native continued in a series of additional tweets. "go and up to rank first ." "omg girl i can’t believe it b***h he really left me in his house with all his chains he trust me . i’m his fine s**t," he captioned a picture of Gordo at Drake's house wearing one of his new chains.

Read More: Mustard Calls Drake Out At Coachella While Playing “Not Like Us”

Why Are Mustard & Gordo Beefing?

If you thought this beef was deeper, we're sad to disappoint. Mustard and Gordo are only beefing because they are big producers for Kendrick Lamar and Drake these days, respectively.

The former worked on K.Dot's "Not Like Us," "hey now," and "tv off." The latter assisted on various Honestly, Nevermind and For All The Dogs cuts for Drizzy. In addition, they have two collabs on the beatsmith's DIAMANTE album ("Sideways" and "Healing"), plus the recent "GIMME A HUG" off the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar keeps trolling Drake, and the 6ix God is pushing his UMG defamation lawsuit over "Not Like Us" forward. If they ever choose to give up, they know at least one ally on each side is ready to fight for them.

Read More: Gordo Claims “Everything Will Come To Light” Amidst Drake UMG Battle

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Music Gordo Jokes About Mustard’s Ego After Being Mercilessly Unfollowed On Social Media 2.1K
YG Presents The All Red Party Music Gordo Labels DJ Mustard A "Strange Guy" With Backhanded Compliment 2.5K
2018 XXL Freshman Class Tour - Los Angeles, CA Music Gordo Claims "Everything Will Come To Light" Amidst Drake UMG Battle 3.2K
Power 106 Presents The Liftoff Music Mustard Calls Drake The Malcolm X Of White People In Scathing Twitter Rant 16.3K