Mustard Attempts To Embarrass Gordo Following Drake Toilet Revelation

If you needed any proof of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle's impact on other artists, look no further than Mustard and Gordo. The two producers took a strong stance in this feud, and they even started to go at each other online.

First, the DJ formerly known as Carnage called the West Coast producer out on Twitter for unfollowing him on Instagram. On the same platform, on Monday (April 21), the "Not Like Us" producer took to his page to let off some shots.

"Aint going back and forth with a n***a that's happy to change music on another n***as toilet seats," Mustard clapped back at Gordo. "let’s just end it here i’m richer than you and have more hits than you i have multiple houses with my own toilet seats and many of my own chains to wear @GordoSZN." He didn't stop there...

"the guy wants a attention. keep slaving at those over seas shows brother … don’t forget to buckle dudes pants after you done . @GordoSZN," the Los Angeles native continued in a series of additional tweets. "go and up to rank first ." "omg girl i can’t believe it b***h he really left me in his house with all his chains he trust me . i’m his fine s**t," he captioned a picture of Gordo at Drake's house wearing one of his new chains.

Why Are Mustard & Gordo Beefing?

If you thought this beef was deeper, we're sad to disappoint. Mustard and Gordo are only beefing because they are big producers for Kendrick Lamar and Drake these days, respectively.

The former worked on K.Dot's "Not Like Us," "hey now," and "tv off." The latter assisted on various Honestly, Nevermind and For All The Dogs cuts for Drizzy. In addition, they have two collabs on the beatsmith's DIAMANTE album ("Sideways" and "Healing"), plus the recent "GIMME A HUG" off the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.