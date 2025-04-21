Gordo Tries To Clown Mustard's Coachella Set By Asking Why Kendrick Lamar Didn't Show Up

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gordo Mustard Coachella Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: DJ Gordo attends Univision's 37th Premio Lo Nuestro at Kaseya Center on February 20, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)
Gordo flaunted his international success while Mustard is on the road with Kendrick Lamar and SZA for the "Grand National" tour.

Gordo and Mustard have been two big background characters in the rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. That's not just because of their production work for their two respective champions, but because they actually called each other out for it.

Most recently, the DJ formerly known as Carnage clapped back at the West Coast producer's recent jabs on Twitter. He celebrated his international tour success while also questioning why K.Dot didn't attend his "tv off" partner's Coachella sets the past two weekends.

"10,000 tickets in Santiago Chile! I hope more 'DJs' get to experience this feeling… headlining your own worldwide tour is UNREAL!!!" Gordo shot back at Mustard. In another tweet on Monday (April 21), he wrote: "Imagine devoting your entire Coachella set to a guy that wouldn’t drive an hour to pop out for you cc: @mustard."

Read More: Mustard Calls Drake Out At Coachella While Playing “Not Like Us”

Why Did Mustard Diss Gordo?

Of course, the great irony in this is the Los Angeles native's support of Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" tour. They are currently on the road with SZA for a North American and European trek, one that actually began during Coachella's second weekend.

As for this recent Gordo jab, Mustard had shaded him on Twitter as well. "Aint going back and forth with a n***a that's happy to change music on another n***as toilet seats," he retorted when the disc jockey pointed out how Mustard unfollowed him on IG. "let’s just end it here i’m richer than you and have more hits than you i have multiple houses with my own toilet seats and many of my own chains to wear @GordoSZN."

The two have other jabs and attacks to note, but none of them predate the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle. That's pretty much the only reason the two are beefing. Mustard claimed Gordo and OVO sabotaged his album release, which was back in August of last year.

For those unaware, these two producers have much bigger things to work on than their feud. Mustard produced some of Kendrick's biggest recent hits, and Gordo's been making a lot of material for the 6ix God ever since 2022's Honestly, Nevermind. We'd rather see them take this animosity to the studio and craft their best music yet.

Read More: Gordo Claims “Everything Will Come To Light” Amidst Drake UMG Battle

