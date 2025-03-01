Gordo Claims "Everything Will Come To Light" Amidst Drake UMG Battle

Gordo is team Drake. He stood by the rapper during the height of the Kendrick Lamar battle, and provided his social media support when Lamar claimed victory. Now, the producer is seemingly on Drizzy's team when it comes to the legal battle he's waging against UMG. Drake is suing his label for defamation over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss. The 6 God recently removed iHeartMedia from legal filings, claiming they'd reached a resolution. Gordo then took to social media to tease more news regarding Drake's future.

The producer doesn't mention Drake by name, but the timing cannot be overlooked. Gordo has been subtweeting about the 6 God conflict for over a year, and fans know it. This time, though, the producer hinted at revelations that may be stemming from the Drake vs. UMG suit. "Everything will come to light soon," he tweeted. Gordo then used a sentiment that the 6 God has expressed on multiple occasions. "And we are not accepting apologies." Days before Gordo's cryptic message, Drake took to the stage and praised those who stuck by him during the last 12 months. It's safe to assume the producer born Diamante Blackmon is in this camp.

Are Gordo And Drake Friends?

"[I want to thank] my collaborators, all my producers, all the other artists that I worked with," Drake told an audience in Australia. "You know, the ones that didn’t turn p**sy. I mean the ones that’s still real. The real ones." Gordo and Drake have collaborated on multiple songs over the last few years. They scored a massive hit with "Rich Baby Daddy" in 2023. Gordo also had two Drizzy features on his last solo album, Diamante. The producer even went semi-viral for sharing a pic of himself in a makeshift bed on Drake's private jet. "POV," he wrote. "You make a makeshift bed behind the bar on air drake."