Gordo Jokes About Mustard’s Ego After Being Mercilessly Unfollowed On Social Media

Gordo says that Mustard unfollowed him on social media following his performance at Coachella, last weekend. Mustard hosted a star-studded set for the event on Friday, featuring appearances from Tyga, 2 Chainz, YG, and Big Sean. Gordo reacted to the move on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. "Omg just noticed mustard unfollowed me on ig….Sad day…headlining chella must of got to his head," Gordo posted.

Fans in the replies have been having mixed reactions to the post. "Once you’ve heard one mustard beat you’ve heard them all," one user wrote. Another took Mustard's side in the beef: "Meanwhile, you not headlining Coachella nor are you DJing a stadium tour. Instead, you be in a Drake kitchen, playing dress up in his chains like a b*tch sneaking to let her Snapchat know she f*cking on a rich n***a."

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

omg just noticed mustard unfollowed me on ig…. Sad day… 🥺 headlining chella must of got to his head — GORDO (@GordoSZN) April 14, 2025

The animosity between Mustard and Gordo stems from the more popular beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, with the two producers falling on opposite sides of the conflict. Gordo has worked on a number of hits for Drake over the years including "Sticky," "Rich Baby Daddy," and the more recent, "GIMME A HUG." Mustard, on the other hand, produced Lamar's iconic diss song "Not Like Us."