Gordo Jokes About Mustard’s Ego After Being Mercilessly Unfollowed On Social Media

BY Cole Blake 290 Views
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tyga and Mustard perform at the Sahara Stage during day 1 of the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
Mustard and Gordo have been at odds due to their position in the viral beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Gordo says that Mustard unfollowed him on social media following his performance at Coachella, last weekend. Mustard hosted a star-studded set for the event on Friday, featuring appearances from Tyga, 2 Chainz, YG, and Big Sean. Gordo reacted to the move on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. "Omg just noticed mustard unfollowed me on ig….Sad day…headlining chella must of got to his head," Gordo posted.

Fans in the replies have been having mixed reactions to the post. "Once you’ve heard one mustard beat you’ve heard them all," one user wrote. Another took Mustard's side in the beef: "Meanwhile, you not headlining Coachella nor are you DJing a stadium tour. Instead, you be in a Drake kitchen, playing dress up in his chains like a b*tch sneaking to let her Snapchat know she f*cking on a rich n***a."

Read More: Drake Collaborator Gordo Teases Getting Back "To Work" After Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

The animosity between Mustard and Gordo stems from the more popular beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, with the two producers falling on opposite sides of the conflict. Gordo has worked on a number of hits for Drake over the years including "Sticky," "Rich Baby Daddy," and the more recent, "GIMME A HUG." Mustard, on the other hand, produced Lamar's iconic diss song "Not Like Us."

While speaking with The Los Angeles Times, last August, Mustard described Drake as a "strange guy" and said he had no interest in working with him. Afterward, Gordo threw some shade at Mustard on X with a back-handed compliment. "I will not tolerate any dj mustard slander…. That guy is a f*cking legend… made multiple classics.. and had one the most iconic runs ever as a producer… he’s just a strange guy," Cordo wrote in his post. Mustard also theorized to DJ Akademiks that Drake pressured Gordo into releasing his album, Diamante, on the same day that he dropped, Faith of a Mustard Seed.

Read More: Gordo Claims "Everything Will Come To Light" Amidst Drake UMG Battle

[Via]

