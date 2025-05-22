Gordo Hints At Dropping An Entire EP Of Drake Collaborations

Gordo confirmed he has an entire EP of collaborations with Drake ready to release. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he confirmed the plan for 2025, hinting that the project is six songs and clocks in at just 16 minutes. Additionally, he noted that they made it in just 48 hours. As for whether they're just remixes or completely new material, that remains unclear.

"If you love house music drake… these are for you," he captioned the post. When one fan showed love in the replies, he wrote back: "Love u 2… it’s better than just sitting on my computer right?" He didn't clarify what exactly fans can expect from the project, but when one user wrote, "Better not just be remixes bruh," he replied: "And????"

Gordo and Drake have worked on a number of hits together over the years including "Sticky," "Rich Baby Daddy," and the more recent, "GIMME A HUG." Gordo has also come to the Toronto rapper's defense amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar on several occasions.

Drake's Next Album

Outside of his collaboration with Gordo, Drake is also already working on another solo studio album. He confirmed the news while streaming on Kick with Adin Ross as caught by Rolling Stone. “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said, referencing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. He added: “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.” He also posted a cryptic Instagram message, earlier this year, about entering a "new chapter" in his career.