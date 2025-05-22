Gordo Hints At Dropping An Entire EP Of Drake Collaborations

BY Cole Blake 786 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake attends Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Gordo and Drake have already worked together a number of times over the years and it looks like there are even more releases coming.

Gordo confirmed he has an entire EP of collaborations with Drake ready to release. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he confirmed the plan for 2025, hinting that the project is six songs and clocks in at just 16 minutes. Additionally, he noted that they made it in just 48 hours. As for whether they're just remixes or completely new material, that remains unclear.

"If you love house music drake… these are for you," he captioned the post. When one fan showed love in the replies, he wrote back: "Love u 2… it’s better than just sitting on my computer right?" He didn't clarify what exactly fans can expect from the project, but when one user wrote, "Better not just be remixes bruh," he replied: "And????"

Gordo and Drake have worked on a number of hits together over the years including "Sticky," "Rich Baby Daddy," and the more recent, "GIMME A HUG." Gordo has also come to the Toronto rapper's defense amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar on several occasions.

Read More: Gordo Claims "Everything Will Come To Light" Amidst Drake UMG Battle

Drake's Next Album

Outside of his collaboration with Gordo, Drake is also already working on another solo studio album. He confirmed the news while streaming on Kick with Adin Ross as caught by Rolling Stone. “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said, referencing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. He added: “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.” He also posted a cryptic Instagram message, earlier this year, about entering a "new chapter" in his career.

In addition to new music, Drake also recently announced he's partnering with Kai Cenat on a music video for his song, "SOMEBODY LOVES ME." In doing so, the two are looking for fans to submit short clips of ideas they have for the music video. They're offering $15k to 20 lucky fans who submit treatments for the project. "Everybody who loves directing, Everybody who loves to come up with treatments. 30 seconds to a minute of an idea of what y'all got," Cenat explained on stream.

Read More: Drake Collaborator Gordo Teases Getting Back "To Work" After Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Music Gordo Jokes About Mustard’s Ego After Being Mercilessly Unfollowed On Social Media 2.4K
2018 XXL Freshman Class Tour - Los Angeles, CA Music Gordo Claims "Everything Will Come To Light" Amidst Drake UMG Battle 3.3K
Mustard Gordo Twitter Hip Hop News Music Mustard Attempts To Embarrass Gordo Following Drake Toilet Revelation 6.5K
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage Music Drake Teams Up With Kai Cenat For New Music Video & They Need Fans' Help 2.3K