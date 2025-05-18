Kai Cenat says he's working with Drake on a music video for his collaboration with PartyNextDoor, "SOMEBODY LOVES ME," and wants to get his fans involved. He says he's offering $15k to 20 people who love directing and provide him with short clips of ideas they have for the music video. He made the announcement during a recent livestream.
"Y'all also get to play a part. We are choosing somebody who loves me. Everybody who loves directing, Everybody who loves to come up with treatments. 30 seconds to a minute of an idea of what y'all got," Cenat explained on stream, before providing fans with an email where they can send their ideas. The deadline to submit is May 24, 2025.
Fans on social media have been loving the idea. "This is going to be so much fun. My GOAT giving out opportunities instead of talking criticisms," one user replied to the clip on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "Putting small directors on and on top of that, putting money in whoever gets picked. I fw itt."
Drake ended up confirming the collaboration in a post on Instagram on Saturday night. Sharing the clip of Cenat, he wrote in the caption: "CALLING ALL VI$$$IONARIES."
New Album By Drake
Kai Cenat will be directing the music video to Somebody Loves Me and Drake announced a challenge:
20 people will get $15K to direct a SOMEBODY LOVES ME video between 30 seconds and 1 minute long
Potential directors can pick whatever time stamp in the song they want to bring to… pic.twitter.com/SVBGlgWkmp
— Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) May 18, 2025
The "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" announcement comes as Drake is already at work on another album. During a recent Kick livestream with Adin Ross caught by Rolling Stone, the Toronto rapper confirmed the news. “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said, referencing $exy $ongs 4 U. He added, “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”
Before that, he shared a cryptic Instagram post referencing a "new chapter" he was entering in his career. "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore," he wrote. "I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me."