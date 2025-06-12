Kai Cenat x Drake Stream: How To Watch Live

Drake was one of the biggest surprises at Streamer University, and he and Kai Cenat have much more up their sleeve. The latter recently announced via his Instagram Story on Wednesday (June 11) that the two will link up for their first-ever livestream together today (Thursday, June 12), presumably on Kai's Twitch channel.

The reason why is Drake and Kai Cenat's music video challenge. They asked fans to submit treatments for the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U cut, "SOMEBODY LOVES ME," and 20 lucky fans will get $15K each to actually make it happen.

"First of all Thank you to everyone who shared their video submission for Somebody loves me," Cenat wrote, as caught by Complex Music on Twitter. "We were blown away by the creativity and thought poured into each submission. We were supposed to go live today but needed a little extra time to review them. Tomorrow DRAKE & I gonna go through some of the submissions with you guys, share some of my favorites and some of the not so good ones and let y'all know which 20 ppl are getting money to bring their treatments to life! JUNE 12TH 8PM EST."

What Time Are Drake & Kai Cenat Streaming?

If you want to catch this stream live, just head to the Twitch platform online at 8PM EST and go on Kai's channel. Folks are very excited to see this unique and fan-collaborative idea play out, and there is much more to look forward to.

However, other people are looking at this stream with another lens, as they can't help but think about Drake's rival's ongoing tour amid this announcement. Kendrick Lamar will perform in Toronto at the same time that Drizzy's stream with Kai Cenat will go down.

While this may just be a coincidence or the only connection we get here concerning the beef, fans are still very curious as to whether or not this will go deeper. Don't hold your breath on it, though.

What's funny is that Kai Cenat actually recently met Kendrick at the BET Awards, where the 6ix God was not present. So maybe there's more to the story, although it's very unlikely.

Elsewhere, Drake gave people advice on their video treatments and what they should be shooting for. Later today, we'll see if they took that advice to heart or not.

Of course, we're sure this stream will also go over a lot of stuff that has nothing to do with the "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" music video or the Kendrick Lamar beef. In fact, we probably won't hear anything about the latter scenario. And we hope that's the case.