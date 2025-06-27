Drake & Kai Cenat Reveal Music Video Contest Finalists For "SOMEBODY LOVES ME"

No matter which treatment you prefer, it's amazing that Drake and Kai Cenat are putting young directors on and giving them a huge chance.

Drake and Kai Cenat recently disappointed fans by postponing their stream, but their efforts to uplift them and give creatives a shot is well on its way. Via the Toronto superstar's website, we got the announcement of the finalists for their music video contest for "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" off of Drizzy's PARTYNEXTDOOR album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

For those unaware, the idea was for hopeful directors to submit visual treatments for the song, and each finalist will reportedly get $15K to bring it to life within 30 seconds to a minute. It's a bit unclear whether various or one eventual winner will get a full music video or if they will compile many ideas together. But in either case, this is an amazing initiative that will showcase a lot of creativity from rising artists.

Congratulations to all 20 finalists for Drake and Kai Cenat's music video contest, which you can see down below. On the website, you can also check the treatments out for yourself, and they are quite impressive across the board.

"Congratulations to all the creators selected," the website's announcement reads. "Looking forward to seeing your treatments come to life. Release dates of their videos will be announced in the coming weeks. Our finalists represent a diverse range of experience levels, as we were committed to giving new and emerging directors – including a few first-time directors – the opportunity to showcase their talent."

Drake & Kai Cenat

For those unaware, Drake and Kai Cenat' bond goes well beyond this initiative. In fact, the 6ix God gave a speech at the Bronx star's Streamer University closing ceremony, and they have many other crossovers under their belt.

While Drake caught some recent heat thanks to some comments from T-Pain, this move is more than enough to make love win out these days. We're very excited to see what these creators do and what else the contest's creators develop in order to spotlight their skills, vision, and talent.

Hopefully this inspires more artists to trust their fans and take a chance on those next up. After all, it's the lifeblood of what we love and make art for.

