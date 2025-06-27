Recently, T-Pain appeared on the Crash Dummies podcast, where he recalled some words of wisdom he once heard from Drake. According to him, however, the Toronto rapper failed to follow his own advice.

“One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn't followed his own words. Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,’” he began. "I have ever since said, ‘Thank y’all, I appreciate y’all. I'll see y'all when I drop—don't worry about it, I'll just drop something. Let me know if you heard it.'"

"Drake is like, ‘No, listen, OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y'all ain't like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more,'" T-Pain continued. “Like, when he said that ‘I wanna gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,’ I was like, ‘You know what? I’m out this b*tch,’ I'm out this motherf*cker. I'm not trying to impress y'all n****s."

Does T-Pain Have Beef With Drake?

While some viewers think T-Pain had a point, others were quick to accuse him of hating on Drizzy. This includes Offset, who shared his take in an Instagram comment. "Da boy is da boy sh*t ain't gone change," he declared, as captured by DJ Akademiks. "All dat hating on another grown man who do more number than everybody is Diabolical !!!!"

The former Migos member isn't the only one who thought T-Pain was being shady, however. Drake himself also fired back at the "Buy U A Drank" performer's remarks in an Instagram comment, suggesting that he's always had it out for him.