T-Pain Calls Out Drake For Ignoring His Own Advice About Exiting The Music Industry

BY Caroline Fisher 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
T-Pain Calls Out Drake Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake watches the play between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Turchiaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In 2023, Drake told Lil Yachty that he'd like to make a graceful exit from the music industry when the time is right.

During a recent appearance on the Crash Dummies podcast, T-Pain called out Drake, accusing him of failing to follow his own advice. He reflected on the Toronto artist's 2023 interview with Lil Yachty, which saw him discuss the concept of making a "graceful exit" from the music industry. At the time, Drizzy said that he'd like to stop competing eventually and let the next generation take over.

“One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn't followed his own words. Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,’” T-Pain explained. "I have ever since said, ‘Thank y’all, I appreciate y’all. I'll see y'all when I drop—don't worry about it, I'll just drop something. Let me know if you heard it.'"

"Drake is like, ‘No, listen, OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y'all ain't like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more,'" he continued.

Read More: DJ Swamp Izzo Teases New Drake And Playboi Carti Collab

Drake New Album

“Like, when he said that ‘I wanna gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,’ I was like, ‘You know what? I’m out this b*tch,’ I'm out this motherf*cker. I'm not trying to impress y'all n****s,” he added. “Y'all n****s don't give a f*ck if I live or die. Why the f*ck would I keep trying to impress y'all? I'm out. I'm done. I did everything that I'm trying to do, I changed the game, I made a sound. What else?”

T-Pain went on to say that he doesn't even want to put out any new albums moving forward, as it would involve a lot of promotion and "convincing people that [his] album is good."

Drake, on the other hand, appears to have a new project right around the corner. The album is rumored to be titled Iceman. It doesn't have an official release date yet, but it's speculated that it'll drop sometime this year.

Read More: French Montana Storms Out Of Interview When Asked About Drake & Rick Ross

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game Uncategorized Soulja Boy Discusses Previous Bow Wow Beef: "We Was Young" 1096
News Waka Flocka Drops Off Another "Flockavelli 2" Record Called "Circles" 7.5K
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images News Swizz Beatz Promises "Haute" Music, "I'm Gonna Give Everyone The Unthinkable" 202
FINNESSE2TYMES Mixer Music Finesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's Jealous 1305