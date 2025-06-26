During a recent appearance on the Crash Dummies podcast, T-Pain called out Drake, accusing him of failing to follow his own advice. He reflected on the Toronto artist's 2023 interview with Lil Yachty, which saw him discuss the concept of making a "graceful exit" from the music industry. At the time, Drizzy said that he'd like to stop competing eventually and let the next generation take over.

“One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn't followed his own words. Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,’” T-Pain explained. "I have ever since said, ‘Thank y’all, I appreciate y’all. I'll see y'all when I drop—don't worry about it, I'll just drop something. Let me know if you heard it.'"

"Drake is like, ‘No, listen, OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y'all ain't like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more,'" he continued.

Drake New Album

“Like, when he said that ‘I wanna gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,’ I was like, ‘You know what? I’m out this b*tch,’ I'm out this motherf*cker. I'm not trying to impress y'all n****s,” he added. “Y'all n****s don't give a f*ck if I live or die. Why the f*ck would I keep trying to impress y'all? I'm out. I'm done. I did everything that I'm trying to do, I changed the game, I made a sound. What else?”

T-Pain went on to say that he doesn't even want to put out any new albums moving forward, as it would involve a lot of promotion and "convincing people that [his] album is good."