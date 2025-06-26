French Montana has no comment on Drake and Rick Ross' ongoing beef. On Wednesday, he stormed out of an interview with Rah Ali on the Sited Show when asked about the latest in the viral feud. All three of the rappers collaborated on the iconic 2012 song, "Stay Schemin"

"I'll be right back. I double-parked my car outside. I'll be right back," Montana says while leaving the room in a video of the awkward moment. The cameras continue to roll as he and his team depart the building.

As the clip continues to circulate on social media, fans have been having mixed reactions. "He being dramatic, he know ain’t sh*t else to talk to him about.. unless he’s gonna answer questions about how he’s aging badly & looks like an old bobs burgers character," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Kinda childish, but I get it—especially if he set boundaries on topics he didn’t want to discuss prior to granting the interview. People have their reasons for avoiding certain subjects, and those should be respected."

The Drake and Rick Ross question wasn't the only one he had an issue with, either. Earlier in the interview, Ali asked about his love life, to which Montana explained, "I’ll skip that. I just want to keep my private life my private life," as caught by Page Six.

Are Drake & Rick Ross Beefing?

Drake and Rick Ross have been feuding since 2024, when a number of artists, most notably Kendrick Lamar, went after the Toronto rapper. Ross targeted Drake on the diss track, "Champagne Moments." Rah Ali's questioning of Montana comes after Ross announced a new collaboration with Pharrell, who has also been at odds with Drake.