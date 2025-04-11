Drake Seems To Have Bought Another Pharrell Chain From Kid Cudi's JOOPITER Auction

While Drake and Kid Cudi have buried the hatchet sometimes, the former's beef with Pharrell is still completely one-sided... And active.

Pharrell and Kid Cudi have an extensive and fruitful history, although they have very different relationships with a past enemy to both, Drake. We say "past" because he and Cudi have buried the hatchet following some beef in the 2010s. But in the case of the N.E.R.D. and Neptunes icon, the 6ix God is still seemingly petty and vindictive in his one-sided shots at the producer. His "plot twist" Finsta recently posted a picture on Thursday (April 10) of an iconic N.E.R.D. brain chain originally made in 2005, which the Man On The Moon had bought from Skateboard P at his JOOPITER auction some time ago. Now, Cudi sold this Jacob & Co. piece at his own recent JOOPITER auction for $243,750, and it looks like Drizzy walked away with it.

Of course, this is very ironic because of Drake's verse on "MELTDOWN," a collaboration with frequent Kid Cudi and Pharrell collaborator Travis Scott (in another ironic twist, La Flame apparently liked this IG post about the N.E.R.D. chain). The Toronto superstar claimed to melt down P's chains on that song, only to show off a few of them months later during his feud with Kendrick Lamar. Will The Boy confuse fans with this newest purchase, too?

Drake Pharrell Beef

Either way, this indicates the Drake and Pharrell beef continues. Their feud began pretty much as soon as the former entered a mentorship under Lil Wayne and the wider Cash Money family, who have long-standing issues with Clipse and the Neptunes because Birdman never paid the producers for a beat. It's more complicated than that, but you get the gist. It's important to note, though, that the OVO mogul's attacks against the fashion icon haven't really elicited much of a response.

As such, Pharrell is focusing on his own collaborations and career moves rather than paying Drake's payments for his old jewelry any mind. We wonder if either artist or perhaps Kid Cudi will have something to say about this situation, although we predict precedent will win out. For the most part, these artists are just trying to go about their lives even when fans make mountains out of purchases... Albeit for good reason.

