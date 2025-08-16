Kid Cudi Opens Up About Past Beef With Drake

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 165 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kid Cudi Opens Up Past Beef Drake Hip Hop News
Dec 1, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Kid Cudi attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West set up a reconciliation between Kid Cudi and Drake a few years after the latter's "Two Birds, One Stone" diss track.

Kid Cudi recently spoke to CBS Mornings about his recent legal experiences, his new memoir and upcoming album, and his industry relationships. At one point of the interview, as caught by XXL on Twitter, he specifically reflected on his past feud with Drake and how they buried the hatchet.

For those unaware, Drizzy dissed Cudi on "Two Birds, One Stone" back in 2016, when the latter was in rehab for depression and thoughts of self-harm. The Cleveland creative explained that he had dissed the Toronto superstar and Kanye West because they had writers.

"The world was not happy about it," Kid Cudi expressed regarding Drake and his diss track. "It was a lot of backlash he received at that time. Oh, man, I was like, 'Oh, okay, you want to kick me when I'm down. Great.' But he wanted to play the game with me. He wanted me to put him in a song or whatever, and I'm not that type of artist. [...] I'm going to come to your doorstep and I'ma let you know that I'ma see you. Eventually, we did meet up. Kanye set it up. It was a couple of years after that, so I was kind of rehabilitated from rehab. And I was in a much better place, so I was able to kind of talk to him. Me and Drake used to be friends... It was nice to reconnect."

Read More: Drake Seems To Have Bought Another Pharrell Chain From Kid Cudi’s JOOPITER Auction

Kid Cudi Memoir

According to Complex's Jordan Rose, Kid Cudi's new memoir Cudi contains a passage about this. Ye set up a meeting in 2018 so Cudi and Drake could mend their rift. Cudder wrote that The Boy reflected on "Two Birds, One Stone" and said the diss "didn't feel right." After the apology, they reconciled, and the OVO mogul even reached out to collaborate on 2021's Certified Lover Boy cut, "IMY2." Cudi said they haven't spoken since, but he feels at peace with their current bond.

Drake Beef

Considering Kid Cudi's relationship with Kanye West and his close ties to the likes of Pharrell and Pusha T, there are a lot of conflicting and evolving loyalties at play here. We will see how this saga develops.

Read More: Kid Cudi Says He Relied On Cocaine To Not Take His Own Life

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
ComplexCon 2023 Music Kid Cudi Clarifies Whether He Meant To Diss Drake With Songwriting Comments 1.8K
kid cudi kanye west Music Kanye West & Kid Cudi: A History Of Their Friendship 1473
Kid Cudi Lupe Fiasco Beef Timeline Hip Hop News Music Lupe Fiasco & Kid Cudi Beef: Unpacking Their Feud 1.8K
Saint Laurent : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Men Collection Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Music Kid Cudi Seemingly Drops Response To Kanye West's "20 Years Of Music" Claim 1.9K
Comments 0