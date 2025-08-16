Kid Cudi Opens Up About Past Beef With Drake

Kid Cudi recently spoke to CBS Mornings about his recent legal experiences, his new memoir and upcoming album, and his industry relationships. At one point of the interview, as caught by XXL on Twitter, he specifically reflected on his past feud with Drake and how they buried the hatchet.

For those unaware, Drizzy dissed Cudi on "Two Birds, One Stone" back in 2016, when the latter was in rehab for depression and thoughts of self-harm. The Cleveland creative explained that he had dissed the Toronto superstar and Kanye West because they had writers.

"The world was not happy about it," Kid Cudi expressed regarding Drake and his diss track. "It was a lot of backlash he received at that time. Oh, man, I was like, 'Oh, okay, you want to kick me when I'm down. Great.' But he wanted to play the game with me. He wanted me to put him in a song or whatever, and I'm not that type of artist. [...] I'm going to come to your doorstep and I'ma let you know that I'ma see you. Eventually, we did meet up. Kanye set it up. It was a couple of years after that, so I was kind of rehabilitated from rehab. And I was in a much better place, so I was able to kind of talk to him. Me and Drake used to be friends... It was nice to reconnect."

Kid Cudi Memoir

According to Complex's Jordan Rose, Kid Cudi's new memoir Cudi contains a passage about this. Ye set up a meeting in 2018 so Cudi and Drake could mend their rift. Cudder wrote that The Boy reflected on "Two Birds, One Stone" and said the diss "didn't feel right." After the apology, they reconciled, and the OVO mogul even reached out to collaborate on 2021's Certified Lover Boy cut, "IMY2." Cudi said they haven't spoken since, but he feels at peace with their current bond.

Drake Beef

Considering Kid Cudi's relationship with Kanye West and his close ties to the likes of Pharrell and Pusha T, there are a lot of conflicting and evolving loyalties at play here. We will see how this saga develops.