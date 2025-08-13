Kid Cudi Details His “Heartbreaking” Falling Out With Kanye West

According to Kid Cudi, his former friend Kanye West has said some things that there is simply "no coming back from."

Kid Cudi and Kanye West go way back, but nowadays, their friendship is no longer. During a recently interview, the "Grave" performer explained why this is, admitting that his former collaborator has left him disappointed multiple times.

“It’s a sad thing,” he told CBS Mornings, per Billboard. “The freedom we experienced when we were creating, it will just never happen again, and that’s just the heartbreaking side of things ... [Ye’s] said some things that there’s no coming back from.”

Cudi continued, recalling some of the hateful remarks the Yeezy founder has made about the late Virgil Abloh since his passing. “The comments that he’s had about Virgil Abloh are just some of the most evil, vile, disturbing, f*cked-up things I’ve heard,” he explained. “Every time he took a dig at Virgil, it just made me super angry. Virgil was an angel to everyone.”

Kanye West & Kid Cudi
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
“There’s no coming back from that, man,” he added. “I’m done with you. And it breaks my heart because I loved Kanye. I really loved him. He was part of my life changing and at some point, he was a really good friend, but the man that he has become … I just don’t know that guy anymore, I don’t know him. I don’t know that version of him, and it’s really heartbreaking.”

Kid Cudi is far from the only person who's cut ties with Ye in recent years. During an interview with The Guardian published last week, for example, Pusha T confirmed that their days of working together are also over.

"Yeah, that’s in the past. That’s definitely in the past," the Clipse performer stated. "If I diss someone, it’s a very real thing to me. I watch other rappers use disses as a gimmick and sh*t like that, but that ain’t what this is for me."

