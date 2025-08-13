Kid Cudi Details His “Heartbreaking” Falling Out With Kanye West

Kid Cudi and Kanye West go way back, but nowadays, their friendship is no longer. During a recently interview, the "Grave" performer explained why this is, admitting that his former collaborator has left him disappointed multiple times.

“It’s a sad thing,” he told CBS Mornings, per Billboard. “The freedom we experienced when we were creating, it will just never happen again, and that’s just the heartbreaking side of things ... [Ye’s] said some things that there’s no coming back from.”

Cudi continued, recalling some of the hateful remarks the Yeezy founder has made about the late Virgil Abloh since his passing. “The comments that he’s had about Virgil Abloh are just some of the most evil, vile, disturbing, f*cked-up things I’ve heard,” he explained. “Every time he took a dig at Virgil, it just made me super angry. Virgil was an angel to everyone.”

Kanye West & Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi and Kanye West perform during 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

“There’s no coming back from that, man,” he added. “I’m done with you. And it breaks my heart because I loved Kanye. I really loved him. He was part of my life changing and at some point, he was a really good friend, but the man that he has become … I just don’t know that guy anymore, I don’t know him. I don’t know that version of him, and it’s really heartbreaking.”

Kid Cudi is far from the only person who's cut ties with Ye in recent years. During an interview with The Guardian published last week, for example, Pusha T confirmed that their days of working together are also over.