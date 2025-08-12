Kid Cudi Says He Relied On Cocaine To Not Take His Own Life

So many hip-hop fans across the globe have been touched deeply Kid Cudi's music. His personal storytelling, openness, and relatability have all been instrumental. He was talking about his struggles with drugs and overall addiction frequently early on.

In theory, this is a great way for a lot of people to help heal their traumas and health. But for the Cleveland native, talking about his painful experiences wasn't enough. As he discusses in his new book, Cudi: The Memoir, cocaine can be credited as one of the main reasons why he's still with us today.

As caught by TMZ, a sneak peek of his interview with CBS Mornings reveals this dark information. He begins by telling Anthony Mason, "That was my life for a while, you know? I was running to the grave and I had a death wish."

Cudi continues, "And I was so dark and suicidal." He reveals he was feeling this way even when he was just starting to see mainstream success. However, that was still not good enough to wipe away his deeper issues. "I mean, the success was there, but happiness... I don't think I felt happy."

He concludes, "I think I had a hard time dealing with the fame, and the reason why I was doing cocaine was so I didn't blow my brains out."

These comments are tied to the time where he thought he was going to die because of his over reliance on the hard drug. As he says in part in a passage in his memoir, "After doing more coke than I ever had in my life I was losing all sense of what was real. I’d been alone in my New York apartment, crying for hours, listening to the Lykke Li song 'Time Flies' on repeat. It was a love song, but the melodies and her voice filled me with despair. I tried to get up off the bed, but my legs wouldn’t work, so I collapsed to the floor and started to crawl. Eventually, I gave in and just laid on the ground. My heart was racing. It felt like it was going to burst any minute."