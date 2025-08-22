Kid Cudi Delivers A Clear-Headed 13th Album That Explores New Life In "Free"

Kid Cudi’s new album follows the rap star disassociating himself with mentor and friend Kanye West permanently.

Free, Kid Cudi's new album, tells us what life is like after the trauma he faced in his new memoir, Cudi: The Memoir.

Kid Cudi is a unique artist that has a cult-like fanbase that beg for him to return to the tortured soul they fell in love with in Man of the Moon. But, with growth comes change, and he is healed. Free expressed the freedom of a man in love and happy.

“I wanted something that really expressed freedom, so the concept of me leaping into the clouds made so much sense,” he wrote on IG when revealing the cover. “Inspired by The Truman Show. I cant WAIT for u guys to hear this album and really see the album art brought to life. You’re in for a beautiful ride. Promise.”

The album speaks on his new marriage and finding love again. Ahead of it's release, he would reflect on his near-death past. He wrote to fans: “I was at peace with dying. After doing more coke than I ever had in my life I was losing all sense of what was real. I’d been alone in my New York apartment, crying for hours, listening to the Lykke Li song ‘Time Flies’ on repeat. It was a love song, but the melodies and her voice filled me with despair.”

Cudder would eventually find what he was looking for. He added: "I was a role model, but I didn’t feel like one. People called me their savior. But who was going to save me? I was a lighthouse for others, but I couldn’t find my own way,” he added. “It was peace I was after."

Kid Cudi has been comtemplating the end of this chapter of his career for a while now. The new album makes it clear that we could be really seeing the end of the Kid Cudi moniker. But Scott Mescudi's career in music is far from over.

Free - Kid Cudi

Official Tracklist

  1. Echoes of the Present
  2. Neverland
  3. Mr. Miracle
  4. Opiate
  5. Deep Diving
  6. Truman Show
  7. Submarine
  8. Ashes
  9. Grave
  10. Past Life
  11. Picnic In Paris
  12. Stargazing
  13. Salt Water

