Kid Cudi spoke candidly about the future of his career, during an appearance on Hot Ones, Thursday. In the interview, Cudi admits that he’s not sure he wants to release music for much longer.

Cudi explains to host Sean Evans that he’s “kinda nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi.”

When Evans brought up the longevity of artists such as Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Nas, Cudi says that he doesn’t envision himself sticking to music forever.

“I feel like, I don’t have what they have,” Cudi explains. “I just don’t know if I want to do… music, drop albums for too much longer.”

As for what else he’d be interested in, Cudi goes on to say that teaching would be a worthwhile career path.

“I’m really curious to see what else I can do,” he says. “I was thinking about this, this is like a wacky idea I had years ago. It would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher. Just do that for a couple years. When I’m like 50… infect the youth with that freshness. Then those kids will sprinkle the freshness to the world.”

Cudi’s Hot Ones appearance comes after the release of his latest album, Entergalactic, as well as its accompanying Netflix series.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cudi speaks about working with Virgil Abloh, his friendship with Timothée Chalamet, and more.

Check out Cudi’s appearance on Hot Ones below.

