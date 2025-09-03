Kid Cudi Set To Take Extended Break Until Next Album

Kid Cudi has been a pretty prolific artist for most of his decorated run in hip-hop. The longest time fans of his had to wait for a studio album was three years. That happened after the release of Man On the Moon, Vol. II: The Legend of Mr. Rager. Indicud wouldn't drop until 2013.

But there's a chance that we will have to wait even longer in-between Free, his 11th record, and whatever we get next. Per a pair of tweets from the Cleveland native caught by Kurrco and HipHopDX, Scott Mescudi revealed that he's ready to embark on some other ventures and take a break from music.

"Fam!!! I just wanna say thank you to all my fans for supporting Free, spreading the word and sending love. I’m so grateful I have y’all in my corner," Cudi begins. He then goes on to reveal that he will now be independent the next time he drops.

"Free was my last album on a major label (which is part of the reason I called the album Free) and now I’m lookin forward to a new chapter and being independent. I’m so proud of this album and the reception it received."

He concluded this first tweet by thanking everyone for their support and encouraged everyone to keep putting people onto Free.

Kid Cudi Memoir

"So many people hit me and my friends about how much they loved it. And this last 2 weeks has been really special for me. When u take chances and see people feel u and take the ride w u, it’s a beautiful thing. Please keep runnin it up, tell ur friends, I got a new short film I directed myself for Mr Miracle droppin in a matter of weeks that ur gonna f*ckin love. I love y’all man. All day everyday."

Then, in his next post, Kid Cudi shared that it's time he revisits some of his hobbies and other interests for a bit. "I think ima officially take a step back for a while from droppin albums and focus on directing, more acting, painting and fashion for sure."

But even though it could be a few years, the superstar says teases that's its going to be well worth the wait. "Its gonna be a while til y’all hear another album from me but I promise when I do come again, it won’t be boring."

This last couple month has been a fun one for the multi-hyphenate, though. On top of the record, he also put out Cudi: The Memoir on August 5. In it, he describes his life and all of the struggles he endured during his rise to stardom.

The book's description says it's "a story of survival—through depression, addiction, isolation, and doubt." He added himself online that "Its filled w so much about my journey from my first memory to turning 40. Life lessons, the rager period of my life, and fighting my demons. All the way to the present, where happiness has found me."