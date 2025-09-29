Kid Cudi Says Goodbye For Now On Soundcloud Single "Once"

Kid Cudi previously talked about stepping away for a while after the release of "Free" and it seems like this single is the end, for now.

Kid Cudi is officially stepping away from his solo music career... for at least a little while. But the Cleveland rapper and singer knows how much he means to his fans. So, he's not leaving them empty-handed, even though he's just one month removed from his latest album Free.

On his Soundcloud, he's got a new single out called "Once," which he's calling his "goodbye for now" song. Underneath the song, Kid Cudi adds, "It was produced by myself with my homie Sebastian addin extra sauce here and there. Taking a break but wanted to leave u w something special and from the heart."

He continues, "Ull be hearing me featured on my friends albums but as far as me, I gotta step into the shadows and focus on my other dreams. Ima miss yall. But hopefully this song fills u up w joy and motivates u to keep going. Love yall -Scott."

Cudi first said that he would be taking a step back from the musical limelight earlier this month via his X account. "I think ima officially take a step back for a while from droppin albums and focus on directing, more acting, painting and fashion for sure. Its gonna be a while til y’all hear another album from me but I promise when I do come again, it won’t be boring."

It sure is a sad moment for the hip-hop genre as his contributions are incredibly influential and impactful. Many listeners have credited the multi-hyphenate for being a literal life saver through his personal and open lyrics.

But sometimes breaks are okay. It seems that Cudi needs to take a breather mentally and creatively and that could very well be for the best. We are wishing him the best as he explores his other interests. Be sure to check out "Once" below, too. It's classic Scott that takes us back to the Man On the Moon days.

Kid Cudi "Once"

