Kid Cudi Says Goodbye For Now On Soundcloud Single "Once"

Kid Cudi previously talked about stepping away for a while after the release of "Free" and it seems like this single is the end, for now.

But sometimes breaks are okay. It seems that Cudi needs to take a breather mentally and creatively and that could very well be for the best. We are wishing him the best as he explores his other interests. Be sure to check out "Once" below, too. It's classic Scott that takes us back to the Man On the Moon days.

Cudi first said that he would be taking a step back from the musical limelight earlier this month via his X account. "I think ima officially take a step back for a while from droppin albums and focus on directing, more acting, painting and fashion for sure. Its gonna be a while til y’all hear another album from me but I promise when I do come again, it won’t be boring."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.