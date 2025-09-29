Last night, Kid Cudi took to X to share a disappointing message with his supporters. According to him, he'll be taking a "lengthy" break from music to focus on other things, and doesn't quite know when he'll be back. As a parting gift, he dropped off his new song "Once," which he calls a “goodbye for now."

“This is a goodbye for now song,” he declared on SoundCloud. “It was produced by myself with my homie Sebastian addin’ extra sauce here and there. Taking a break but wanted to leave u [with] something special and from the heart. [You’ll] be hearing me featured on my friends’ albums but as far as me, I gotta step into the shadows and focus on my other dreams.”

This isn't the first fans of heard of Kid Cudi taking a hiatus, however. Earlier this month, he hopped online once again with a couple of tweets. In them, he indicated that he won't be dropping a new album any time soon.

Kid Cudi Consequence Beef

"Free was my last album on a major label (which is part of the reason I called the album Free) and now I’m lookin forward to a new chapter and being independent. I’m so proud of this album and the reception it received," he wrote in part. "I think ima officially take a step back for a while from droppin albums and focus on directing, more acting, painting and fashion for sure. [...] Its gonna be a while til y’all hear another album from me but I promise when I do come again, it won’t be boring."

Kid Cudi's latest announcement comes just a few days after he threatened to take legal action against Consequence. This was due to allegations made in the Nico Ballesteros-directed Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name? He alleged that Cudi prevented a Ye and Drake collab, led the Chicago rapper to take pills, and more.