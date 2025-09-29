Kid Cudi Announces “Lengthy” Hiatus From Music To Pursue Other Passions

Kid Cudi performs in the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024. Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Before his long break, Kid Cudi dropped off his new track "Once," which he calls a "goodbye for now song."

Last night, Kid Cudi took to X to share a disappointing message with his supporters. According to him, he'll be taking a "lengthy" break from music to focus on other things, and doesn't quite know when he'll be back. As a parting gift, he dropped off his new song "Once," which he calls a “goodbye for now."

“This is a goodbye for now song,” he declared on SoundCloud. “It was produced by myself with my homie Sebastian addin’ extra sauce here and there. Taking a break but wanted to leave u [with] something special and from the heart. [You’ll] be hearing me featured on my friends’ albums but as far as me, I gotta step into the shadows and focus on my other dreams.”

This isn't the first fans of heard of Kid Cudi taking a hiatus, however. Earlier this month, he hopped online once again with a couple of tweets. In them, he indicated that he won't be dropping a new album any time soon.

Kid Cudi Consequence Beef

"Free was my last album on a major label (which is part of the reason I called the album Free) and now I’m lookin forward to a new chapter and being independent. I’m so proud of this album and the reception it received," he wrote in part. "I think ima officially take a step back for a while from droppin albums and focus on directing, more acting, painting and fashion for sure. [...] Its gonna be a while til y’all hear another album from me but I promise when I do come again, it won’t be boring."

Kid Cudi's latest announcement comes just a few days after he threatened to take legal action against Consequence. This was due to allegations made in the Nico Ballesteros-directed Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name? He alleged that Cudi prevented a Ye and Drake collab, led the Chicago rapper to take pills, and more.

"Let me be clear," Cudi began in response. "I had nothing to do with Kanye not doing that collab album with Drake. And I damn sure had nothing to do with him being hospitalized and going to a psych ward."

