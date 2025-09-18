Kid Cudi Threatens Legal Action Against Consequence For Drake & Kanye West Album Claim

Dec 1, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Kid Cudi attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Consequence claimed that Kid Cudi drugged Kanye West and that "Kids See Ghosts" prevented a Ye and Drake collab album.

Consequence is firmly in support of Kanye West, as he recently referenced various former Ye collaborators such as Pusha T, Drake, and Kid Cudi while blasting the lack of loyalty to the Chicago artist. After a clip surfaced of Kanye and Drizzy from the In Whose Name? documentary, Con seemed to suggest that Cudi's Kids See Ghosts collab album with Ye allegedly got in the way of a Kanye collab project with the 6ix God. Not only that, but he also alleged that Cudi led Ye to take pills, go on rants, and stay in a psychiatric ward.

Now, Kid Cudi has responded to Consequence's Kanye West allegations via a social media video caught by yeunrlsd on Twitter. In it, he categorically – and, in his words, annoyedly – denies these claims.

First off, the Cleveland artist said he sent Con a cease and desist that resulted in a deleted tweet, but not a retracted statement at press time. He said that the rapper said "pretty f***ing disturbing things."

"Let me be clear: I had nothing to do with Kanye not doing that collab album with Drake. And I damn sure had nothing to do with him being hospitalized and going to a psych ward," Kid Cudi remarked concerning Drake and Kanye West. "This is some crazy s**t to just be saying whatever the f**k you want to say in the moment. You know, trying to be a hater, and you're spewing lies. That s**t is not a f***ing joke. It's not funny. I've never even been a pill guy in my life."

Kid Cudi Consequence Beef

From there, Cudi said Consequence took his tweet down two days after the cease and desist. He demanded a retracted statement "tomorrow, before this story is off my feed" addressing the alleged falsehood. "If not, you'll be hearing from my lawyer, period. I'ma hit you in them pockets. That lil' bit of change you got gon' be mine. Keep f***ing with me. S**t is not a game over here."

"And just to be real, we all know Kanye gon' do whatever Kanye gon' do," Kid Cudi remarked about Kanye West. "What I look like going up to him and being like, 'Yo, I don't want you to do this album.' And him being like, 'Okay?' Yeah, right. In what universe? There's no multiverse where that would happen. This is Kanye we talking about, you know? I just wanted to clear the air, man. I've been seeing people run with this... This s**t ain't news, take it down. To the people that knew that this was all cap in the first place, thank you for having my back in the comments and letting n***as know they sound crazy."

