Kanye West Doc's Director Defends Showing Antisemitic Remarks In Film

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 639 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Doc Director Defends Antisemitic Remarks Hip Hop News
Jun 11, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Recording artist Kanye West arrives prior to game four of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Footage from the upcoming Kanye West documentary "In Whose Name?" also shows him addressing his split from Kim Kardashian.

For the past few years, there are sadly many Kanye West controversies to discuss, and many of them will appear in the upcoming documentary In Whose Name? It comes out in select theaters next week (Friday, September 19), and its raw engagement with these issues is something that its director firmly stands by.

Nico Ballesteros began filming Ye as a teenager. Now that he's 26, he's excited to share his vision with the world and present his character portrait of the Chicago artist. During a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Ballesteros reportedly defended his inclusion of Kanye's antisemitic remarks, explaining that his mission to present an unfiltered image does not equate to philosophical agreement.

"I didn't make this to tell a story of descent or unraveling, I made it to tell a beautiful, deep story of an American figure," Nico Ballesteros reportedly remarked concerning the Kanye West documentary. "I don't support antisemitism, obviously, or hate speech. He and I don't share the same views…. We're human. That’s really where I'm at. He's a person. He's a human."

"I can literally say antisemitic s**t and Adidas can’t drop me," Ye reportedly remarked at one point of In Whose Name? Of course, that didn't end up being the case.

Read More: Kanye West Will Officially Face Deposition In Donda Academy Lawsuit

Dave Blunts & Kanye West Fallout
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, other early Kanye West In Whose Name? teases include a bizarre scene of him welcoming Elon Musk to what seems to be his Donda 2 listening party. In the clip, they end up talking about their turbulent relationships: Ye's divorce from Kim Kardashian and Musk's rocky partnership with Grimes.

We will see very soon just how deep In Whose Name? goes into these and other controversies, and whether or not its framing casts judgement. That does not seem to be Nico Ballesteros' intention at all.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is losing collaborators, as his recent writing partner Dave Blunts recently revealed he cut off their working relationship. Whether or not this impacts his upcoming albums is a mystery, mostly because their status on their own is already up in the air. Perhaps now's the time for reflection rather than any revamp.

Read More: Iggy Azalea Claims Kanye West Asked Her How Big Playboi Carti’s Penis Was

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Donda Lawsuit Legal Fees Not Cooperating Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Reportedly Hit With Heavy Legal Fees For Neglecting "Donda" Copyright Lawsuit 3.8K
Rolling Loud California 2024 Music Kanye West Goes Viral For Singing "Flashing Lights" As Fans Debate Whether He Censored Nazi Lyric 6.6K
Kanye West Settles Donda Academy Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Reportedly Settles Donda Academy Lawsuit Over Wrongful Termination & Wages 2.6K
Kanye West Reunites Bianca Censori Relationship News Relationships Kanye West Reunites With Bianca Censori In Spain After Spilling About Nasty Breakup 3.7K
Comments 3