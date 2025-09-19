Nico Ballesteros' new Kanye West documentary In Whose Name features footage of some of the disgraced Chicago rapper's most intense moments. This includes a confrontation with his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. Reportedly, it took place back in 2018 after he visited the White House and had a hard talk with his then-wife Kim Kardashian. In a clip shared by The Shade Room, he tells Jenner that her family was able to get away with making him feel like "a piece of sh*t" because he was "medicated."

"I would rather be dead, not in jail," he added. "I would rather be dead than to be on medication." Unfortunately, the situation only escalated from there. Ye proceeded to point out that nobody in the family was taking "accountability" for his hospital visit despite online comments.

"It doesn't matter," Jenner responded, prompting the performer to fly off the handle. "It does matter," he screamed.

Kanye West Documentary

While none of this comes as a huge surprise considering the behavior Ye has displayed publicly in recent years, social media users have a lot to say about the tense interaction. Most agree that he took things entirely too far by raising his voice at Jenner, and are commending her for keeping her composure.

"Raise your voice at my mama and we gon have to just square up .. cause WHO YOU YELLING AT???," one Instagram commenter says. "Kris Jenner is nice. My mom would have threw an iron skillet or something at him 😂 she don’t play that," another writes.

Family problems are far from all the documentary showcases, as it also reportedly features Ye's infamous antisemitic spiral. Ballesteros defended his decision to include this in the doc during an interview with The Los Angeles Times earlier this month.