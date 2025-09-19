YesJulz Claims Kanye West Scanned His Employees’ Brains

BY Caroline Fisher 764 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
YesJulz Kanye West Scanned Brains Hip Hop News
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to YesJulz, Kanye West scanned his employees' brains to ensure they would reach their "highest potential."

It goes without saying that Kanye West is a strange character, and according to YesJulz, her time working for him was full of interesting moments. Today, the personality hopped on X to reveal that once, he even had his employees' brains assessed with a machine at the Trump Towers in Chicago.

"In honor of the doc dropping today, I’ll be sharing a few of my favorite memories from working with Ye on my Snapchat," she began. "This pic is from that one time he had a brain doctor put a brain scan machine in his hotel room at the Trump towers in Chicago to asses the teams brains [laughing emoji]."

In a follow-up post, she clarified why Ye decided to do this, explaining that his goal was to maximize the team's potential. "Not access,'" she wrote. "He was hyper focused on maximum output for not only himself, but those closest to him on the team and utilized his doctors & their technology to learn more about each of our brains and adjust diets/sleep/habits accordingly so we could reach our highest potential."

Read More: Kanye West Takes A Loss Amid Legal Battle With Former Director Of Intelligence

Kanye West Documentary

As for the documentary YesJulz mentioned, In Whose Name, it's jam-packed with eye-opening moments. At one point in the doc, for example, he gets into a heated argument with his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner. He accused her and her family of refusing to take accountability for his hospital visit. He also claimed they were able to get away with making him feel like "a piece of sh*t" because he was "medicated."

"I would rather be dead, not in jail," he added. "I would rather be dead than to be on medication." The doc also covers his infamous antisemitic remarks. Nico Ballesteros defended his decision to keep them in the doc during a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times.

"I didn't make this to tell a story of descent or unraveling, I made it to tell a beautiful, deep story of an American figure," he explained. "I don't support antisemitism, obviously, or hate speech. He and I don't share the same views…. We're human. That’s really where I'm at. He's a person. He's a human."

Read More: Kanye West Explodes On Kris Jenner Over His Hospitalization In Shocking Documentary Scene

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.1K
Kanye West Explodes Kris Jenner Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Explodes On Kris Jenner Over His Hospitalization In Shocking Documentary Scene 952
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 765
Comments 0