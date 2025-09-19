YesJulz Claims Kanye West Scanned His Employees’ Brains

It goes without saying that Kanye West is a strange character, and according to YesJulz, her time working for him was full of interesting moments. Today, the personality hopped on X to reveal that once, he even had his employees' brains assessed with a machine at the Trump Towers in Chicago.

"In honor of the doc dropping today, I’ll be sharing a few of my favorite memories from working with Ye on my Snapchat," she began. "This pic is from that one time he had a brain doctor put a brain scan machine in his hotel room at the Trump towers in Chicago to asses the teams brains [laughing emoji]."

In a follow-up post, she clarified why Ye decided to do this, explaining that his goal was to maximize the team's potential. "Not access,'" she wrote. "He was hyper focused on maximum output for not only himself, but those closest to him on the team and utilized his doctors & their technology to learn more about each of our brains and adjust diets/sleep/habits accordingly so we could reach our highest potential."

Kanye West Documentary

As for the documentary YesJulz mentioned, In Whose Name, it's jam-packed with eye-opening moments. At one point in the doc, for example, he gets into a heated argument with his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner. He accused her and her family of refusing to take accountability for his hospital visit. He also claimed they were able to get away with making him feel like "a piece of sh*t" because he was "medicated."

"I would rather be dead, not in jail," he added. "I would rather be dead than to be on medication." The doc also covers his infamous antisemitic remarks. Nico Ballesteros defended his decision to keep them in the doc during a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times.

"I didn't make this to tell a story of descent or unraveling, I made it to tell a beautiful, deep story of an American figure," he explained. "I don't support antisemitism, obviously, or hate speech. He and I don't share the same views…. We're human. That’s really where I'm at. He's a person. He's a human."