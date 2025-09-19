Kanye West Takes A Loss Amid Legal Battle With Former Director Of Intelligence

Kanye West is currently being sued by a man he hired to be his “director of intelligence” during his presidential bid.

Kanye West is certainly no stranger to legal issues, and recently, he took another loss in court. Currently, he's being sued by a man who he hired back in 2022 to be his “director of intelligence” during his presidential bid. The man claims to be a disabled veteran who suffers from PTSD. He alleges that he was ordered to investigate the personal lives of various indiduals in Ye's circle. Allegedly, this included his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his current wife Bianca Censori.

The man also alleges that he was threatened after reporting suspected child abuse at the Chicago rapper's Donda Academy. In the lawsuit, he accuses Ye of telling him “You’re f***ing dead to me!” Allegedly, his operations manager also told him that his family could be in danger if he kept raising red flags.

“My position placed me within the inner circle of defendants Ye and Yeezy LLC," he alleged. "Where I witnessed harassment and retaliation against other employees, which drove many of them to leave out of fear."

Kanye West Lawsuit
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
According to him, things took a turn for the worse in 2024. At this time, he alleges that Ye started abusing nitrous oxide. The man is suing for retaliation, labor violations, unpaid wages, and more and seeking over seven figures in damages.

MyNewsLA now reports that Ye's motion to compel the man to go public with his identity has been rejected. This means he can proceed anonymously with the lawsuit out of fear of being targeting by the artist and his supporters.

“Plaintiff is not concealing his identity from defendants, he is merely seeking to withhold it from the public,” the judge ruled. “As such, defendants’ ability to conduct discovery and depositions will not be impaired.”

