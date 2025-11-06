Kanye West Reportedly Owes Back Taxes On His Childhood Home

BY Caroline Fisher 204 Views
Kanye West Back Taxes Hip Hop News
February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In 2018, Kanye West purchased the old 1,600-square-foot South Shore home he grew up in from Rhymefest, who bought it two years prior.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few weeks for Kanye West, and it doesn't look like he'll be catching a break anytime soon. Earlier this week, Crain’s Chicago Business reported that an entity tied to the performer owes Cook County, Illinois just over $1500 in unpaid property taxes.

He owns the 1,600-square-foot South Shore home that he grew up in alongside his late mother, Donda. Donda sold the home back in 2003. Just a few years later, she tragically passed away from complications related to a cosmetic procedure. Rhymefest purchased the home in 2016, and Ye purchased it from him in 2018.

He's since made multiple improvements to the home, adding a new roof, windows, and more. A wrought-iron fence featuring the initials “DH,” for “Donda’s House,” was even installed.

Kanye West Rabbi Pinto
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Matt Detrich / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Ye's tax debt comes right as he's decided to turn over a new leaf, and apologize for some of his previous wrongdoing. This week, for example, he met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto and expressed remorse for his antisemitic past.

"Rabbi Pinto welcomed Ye warmly," a post on the rabbi's Instagram page reads. "Encouraged him with words of Torah and light, and praised his will to move closer to truth. Rabbi Pinto said: 'A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace.'"

"Ye came with humility to seek forgiveness and a new chapter of repentance and love among human beings," it continues. "The meeting concluded with shared hope for a future of respect and unity among nations and faiths, grounded in a commitment to truth and peace."

