Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It looks like Kanye West has had a change of heart after making countless offensive statements about the Jewish community.

Kanye West has made several antisemitic remarks previously. Now, however, it looks like he might be ready to turn over a new leaf. Recently, he even met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, where he expressed remorse for his hateful past.

"Rabbi Pinto welcomed Ye warmly," a post on Rabbi Pinto's Instagram page reads. "Encouraged him with words of Torah and light, and praised his will to move closer to truth. Rabbi Pinto said: 'A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace.'"

"Ye came with humility to seek forgiveness and a new chapter of repentance and love among human beings," it also says. "The meeting concluded with shared hope for a future of respect and unity among nations and faiths, grounded in a commitment to truth and peace."

Kanye West Antisemitism

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what prompted Ye's latest change of heart. It's also unclear whether or not it will stick. Earlier this year, however, he did claim that he was done with antisemitism for good. "I am done with antisemitism," he tweeted back in May. "I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I've caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain."

Apparently, all it took was a FaceTime call with his kids to transform his mindset. Years before that, he claimed he was done with antisemitism after watching a movie starring Jonah Hill, but that only lasted so long.

"Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again," he declared at the time. "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people."

