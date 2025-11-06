Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship has raised plenty of eyebrows since they got together back in 2022, and it doesn't look like they'll be winning fans over anytime soon. Recently, sources who spoke to the Daily Mail alleged that the Chicago rapper enforces some strict rules on the Australian model. Allegedly, he even manages her eating habits, limiting her restaurant orders and making her use a small salad plate at home to control her portions.

While this certainly sounds like a nightmare scenario for many women, the source alleges that Censori doesn't mind.

“Most women would hate this move, they would think their husband was controlling them, but Bianca likes it because she feels her husband is supporting her and helping her look as good as she can,” the source alleged. “Bianca likes putting her body on display, she loves flaunting her curves, she is kind of an exhibitionist. No one knows if this is the real her or if Kanye has brainwashed her.”

Kanye West & Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Bianca's diet isn't the only part of her life Ye is allegedly overseeing, however. The source also alleged that he prevents her from sunbathing or getting tattoos and piercings.

“He doesn’t want her to sunbathe, he likes her the way she is naturally and he hates tan lines,” they alleged. “And he won’t let her get tattoos or piercings, those things are out. Big time. He wants her to look like a mannequin – no flaws, no marks.”

At the time of writing, the couple has yet to address these latest allegations. In the past, however, Ye has made his stance on the relationship clear. After Censori rocked a nearly-nonexistent dress at the 2024 Grammys, for example, he claimed in a tweet that she wouldn't have been able to do so without his "approval."