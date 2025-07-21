50 Cent called out Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, in a post on Instagram, Sunday. In doing so, he shared a picture of the two stepping out in New York City, earlier this year, with the caption: "B!tch the side walk is for Pimpin, Now you get your ass out on that street and catch a date."

The picture shows Kanye West wearing a grey hoodie and sunglasses while Censori is stripped down to just a white bikini. Users on social media shared plenty of laughs in response to 50's antics. "I thought he considered himself a fashion icon… he’s never out the Umbro hoodie," one fan commented on his post. Another wrote: "Y’all can never make me hate this man!!!"

It's far from the first time Bianca Censori has caught attention online for her stripped-down outfits. Since the two married back in 2022, she's frequently bared it all out in public, including at the red carpet for the Grammy Awards, earlier this year.

Are 50 Cent & Kanye West Beefing?

Despite the jab on Instagram, it doesn't appear that 50 Cent and Kanye West are seriously beefing. Back in 2024, 50 showed love for Ye during an interview with Billboard, explaining that he has had plenty of reasons to crash out over the years. “I don’t think anybody’s been through more or have more reasons to fall apart than Kanye,” he said at the time. “The success of his project comes, and his mom passes away. So what you been praying for — the gift is a curse. You lose that, and he had real reasons to f–king be out of it. He did the right thing. He went to work.”