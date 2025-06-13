50 Cent Trolls Kanye West For Showing Up To Diddy Trial

Diddy's trial continues, and today, one fellow hip-hop artist showed up to court to support him. This, of course, was Kanye West. The Chicago-born performer has been vocal with his support for the Bad Boy founder since his arrest last year. In March, he took to X to reveal why he's publicly backing the mogul despite the disturbing allegations he's facing.

“I STAND BY PUFF BECAUSE ADIDAS TRIED TO DO THE SAME THING TO ME THAT DIAGIO DID TO PUFF," he alleged before accusing Cassie of trying to extort Diddy.

Ye reportedly stayed in the courtroom for less than 30 minutes before making his exit, but his appearance earned big reactions from social media users. 50 Cent was among the first to weigh in, throwing serious shade at the Yeezy founder's all-white outfit and wife, Bianca Censori.

"We are wearing white in honor of the freak offs," he captioned an AI-generated image of himself in a white suit on Instagram. "Damn Ye you should have brought your dirty little wife with that Grammys outfit! @50centaction."

Diddy Trial Day 23

This is far from the first time Fif has commented on the trial since it began last month. In fact, his online trolling has only picked up since then. Last week, he even teased a new "Mogul" series based on Diddy's ongoing legal drama.

"Inspired by the rise and fall of Sean P Diddy Combs, f**k it I gotta make some money off this s**t. Coming Soon! This ain't Empire," he captioned what appeared to be a logo in progress.