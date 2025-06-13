50 Cent Trolls Kanye West For Showing Up To Diddy Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 697 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Diddy Trial Hip Hop News
The Curtis ‚Äú50 Cent‚Äù Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Today, Kanye West attended Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial in an all-white suit, earning a response from 50 Cent.

Diddy's trial continues, and today, one fellow hip-hop artist showed up to court to support him. This, of course, was Kanye West. The Chicago-born performer has been vocal with his support for the Bad Boy founder since his arrest last year. In March, he took to X to reveal why he's publicly backing the mogul despite the disturbing allegations he's facing.

“I STAND BY PUFF BECAUSE ADIDAS TRIED TO DO THE SAME THING TO ME THAT DIAGIO DID TO PUFF," he alleged before accusing Cassie of trying to extort Diddy.

Ye reportedly stayed in the courtroom for less than 30 minutes before making his exit, but his appearance earned big reactions from social media users. 50 Cent was among the first to weigh in, throwing serious shade at the Yeezy founder's all-white outfit and wife, Bianca Censori.

"We are wearing white in honor of the freak offs," he captioned an AI-generated image of himself in a white suit on Instagram. "Damn Ye you should have brought your dirty little wife with that Grammys outfit! @50centaction."

Read More: Armor-Piercing Bullets, Baby Oil & More Were Allegedly Found During Diddy Raid

Diddy Trial Day 23

This is far from the first time Fif has commented on the trial since it began last month. In fact, his online trolling has only picked up since then. Last week, he even teased a new "Mogul" series based on Diddy's ongoing legal drama.

"Inspired by the rise and fall of Sean P Diddy Combs, f**k it I gotta make some money off this s**t. Coming Soon! This ain't Empire," he captioned what appeared to be a logo in progress.

As for what else happened in court today, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Andre LaMon took the stand. He testified that agents allegedly found more than 900 bottles of Astroglide during a raid of Diddy's Los Angeles home back in 2024, according to TMZ. Allegedly, 200 bottles of baby oil, lingerie, armor-piercing bullets, and a "substance" in a plastic bag were also discovered.

Read More: Kanye West Arrives At Diddy Trial In An All-White Outfit

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Armor-Piercing Bullets Diddy Raid Hip Hop News Music Armor-Piercing Bullets, Baby Oil & More Were Allegedly Found During Diddy Raid 437
2023 The Prince's Trust Gala Streetwear Doja Cat Flaunts Her Figure In Clear Saran Wrap-Inspired Outfit 7.9K
Kanye West Kid Cudi Testifying Diddy Trial Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Laments Kid Cudi Testifying Against Diddy During Trial 12.0K
50 Cent Trolls Diddy Amid Trial Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Trolls Diddy Amid Trial With Another Bizarre A.I. Creation 1.7K