Kanye West Reportedly Left The Diddy Trial After Just About Half An Hour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 528 Views
Kanye West Left Diddy Trial Half Hour Hip Hop News
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; American rapper Kanye West watches action between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West greeted Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs when he arrived at the Bad Boy mogul's federal trial in New York City on Friday.

Kanye West has done a lot of things recently to stir up controversy, and his support of Diddy is among his chief divisions as of late. The Bad Boy mogul's federal trial for alleged sex trafficking continues to move along, and Ye went in-person to show his support.

However, Kanye West's visit at Diddy's trial did not reportedly last very long, according to Kurrco on Twitter and The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. The former page claimed that Ye was only inside the courtroom for about ten minutes, whereas the latter suggested that he left after about 30 minutes. Either way, he did not stick around for long.

Why was this the case? Perhaps we'll never know. There wasn't an explicit explanation for the visit or its quick nature, but perhaps the Chicago artist will speak on the matter soon. After all, he's already said a lot about Diddy and a lot of other controversial topics. At this point, it would be more surprising if Kanye says nothing about it at all.

That's because Kanye West's support of Diddy has been very clear for quite a while now. This year, he really doubled down on it, but there were earlier moments of solidarity as well.

Kanye West Diddy Trial

Even Kanye West's recent music included Diddy defenses, and there are other ways in which he showed support amid Sean Combs' many allegations. One of them was a reaction to the witness testimony of Kid Cudi, who used to be the Robin to Ye's Batman in many's eyes.

"I wish Cudi hadn't testified against Puff," Ye wrote on Twitter. "We need not to be locked in white systems. Praying for Puff and his family. Praying for Puff Daddy and the Family."

Meanwhile, the Diddy trial continues to develop no matter who is in the courtroom. For example, prosecutors recently accused a juror of being allegedly dishonest and want them to leave the trial. On both sides of the court, there are other skepticisms about the veracity and consistency of witness testimonies, legal arguments, and more. Throughout that real work, there are many online narratives to address.

