Boosie Badazz Reacts To Yung Miami's Alleged Role In Diddy's Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 555 Views
Boosie Badazz Yung Miami Diddy Trial Hip Hop News
Boosie Badazz performed the last set at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest on Waterfront Park Friday evening June 21, 2024.
Boosie Badazz has been an outspoken voice in support of Diddy, especially after trial testimonies indicated jealousy towards Yung Miami.

The Diddy trial has really put his relationships under the microscope, with witness testimonies launching various allegations about his alleged flings and proclivities. Boosie Badazz recently reacted to one allegation in particular from "Jane," an anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim and former partner on the stand. Specifically, she explained how Sean Combs' public romance with Yung Miami allegedly impacted their relationship in a negative way.

"I didn’t sign up to date a man that was in a public relationship," Jane remarked, according to CNN. For Boosie, this indicates jealousy. As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, he took to Twitter to double down on his allegations that this is all a sham.

"I TOLD YALL!! YUNG MIAMI HAD ALL THEM H*ES SICK A WOMAN SCORNED IS A EVIL MF," the Baton Rouge rapper reportedly wrote.

Boosie Badazz has fully supported Diddy amid this trial process, causing much controversy in the process. For example, he accused Cassie Ventura and her husband Alex Fine of orchestrating the Bad Boy mogul's downfall. Boosie thinks all these allegations are not enough criminal activity to send Puff to prison.

Diddy Trial Day 23

Meanwhile, Yung Miami was accused of shading Diddy's alleged victims recently. She allegedly liked an Instagram comment that criticized alleged victims on the stand during this trial. "YES QUEEN! Let the people know your busy enjoying your life, & not playing victim on the stand [heart eyes emoji] we love you," the alleged comment read.

Elsewhere, the former City Girl also clapped back at trolls claiming that Yung Miami misses Diddy's money. "Yall get on this app and type anything here’s my IG @yungmiami305 if you wanna see how I’m living!!!!!" she retorted. "Yall don’t like when I clap back so leave me alone. I’ll be trending for days once I finish laying yall h*es!"

Amid all this drama, the Diddy trial will continue on its path with no interruption for now. We are on the case's 23rd day in court, and we will see if today (Friday, June 13) holds more significant updates. Most recently, prosecutors accused a juror of being dishonest and want to kick them out.

