Yung Miami still has her solo career following the City Girls breakup, but she's also developing as a businesswoman and content creator in other ventures. Recently, it seems like she soft-launched her foray into the streaming world with her very first Twitch livestream.

In a short clip caught by Akademiks on Instagram, the former City Girl turned the camera on while out at what seems like a restaurant or bar. We don't get to see much with this clip, but it seems like it was a very casual session. She was seemingly on the phone with a friend while with other pals, and someone else made some comments about the stream itself. The Florida femcee apparently only had 27 followers on the platform at the time of the stream, and it's unclear how many people were watching.

Nevertheless, Yung Miami has other extracurricular ventures to tackle. She recently announced she's taking classes at Harvard University, although that announcement didn't specify the nature of these classes.

Elsewhere, other Yung Miami narratives continue to spread online in ways that have nothing to do with her career. But among these speculations, one of them stands out above the rest.

Yung Miami Diddy Trial

Of course, we're talking about the Diddy trial and the odd ways in which Yung Miami's name came up. One of them is via witness testimony from the anonymous "Jane," an alleged sex trafficking victim on the stand. She alleged that Sean Combs' public relationship with the rapper strained his relationship with Jane.

Also, Yung Miami caught flack for allegedly shading alleged victims. This is due to an Instagram like she allegedly gave to a comment that referenced witness testimonies in the Diddy trial. "YES QUEEN! Let the people know your busy enjoying your life, & not playing victim on the stand [heart eyes emoji] we love you," the comment read.

This could be way out of context, so take everything with a grain of salt. Either way, it shows how complex and difficult these relationships can be in the public eye. As for the 31-year-old's alleged role regarding certain allegations in the trial, nothing has been confirmed.