Yung Miami Debunks Doctor Visits While Crackin’ Jokes About BBL

Yung Miami had IG Live lit, cuttin’ up and wildin’ from start to finish.

Miami was crackin’ jokes, vibin’ with fans, and droppin’ squats without a care. Even when the convo swerved to surgery talk, she kept it cute—no pressure, no filter, just straight Caresha energy.

In a clip reposted by LiveBitez, she flipped the BBL chatter into comedy gold. One viewer swore her body was doc-made, but Miami clapped back quick.

“Since you know so much, name the doctor,” she snapped, hittin’ a squat like she was mid-workout.

Then she let it be known her gains come from the gym, not a surgeon’s table. “Girl, you don’t see me in that gym puttin’ in that motherf***in’ work? You talkin’ ‘bout a doctor—girl, what?” she laughed.

Yung Miami BBL Jokes

She stayed jokin’, tellin’ folks how she lifts heavy every week and leaves sore like a real one. “I be in there—125 pounds and all that. Arms, legs, everything hurt,” she said, still trollin’ with a smile.

And just so nobody gets it twisted, she reminded everyone: she never said her body wasn’t touched, but if she’s movin’ weight, don’t ask her nothin’ ‘bout no doctor.

“Thank ya, thank ya,” she said. “But when you see me in the gym, don’t ask me about no motherf***in’ doctor.”

LiveBitez’s comments went up. Some fans caught the joke, others stayed suspicious. One said she got the best BBL in the game.

Another swore her hips told the truth. Either way, the internet had plenty to say.

But Caresha wasn’t done. She also had to shut down the talk about her shoutout to Shedeur Sanders. After she showed love on X, the streets got loud with rumors. She wasn’t shootin’ her shot, though.

“I love seeing BLACK JOY,” she posted. “S/O to the Sanders. Legendary!”

Then she let the haters know: “Y’all don’t know what supporting your people look like! Everything ain’t d*** and p***y!”