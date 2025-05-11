Yung Miami Debunks Doctor Visits While Crackin’ Jokes About BBL

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 89 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Premiere of "You People" - Red Carpet
Caresha Romeka Brownlee aka Yung Miami at the premiere of "You People" held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Yung Miami has created a new avenue for her career as a podcaster and actress. The City Girls broke up in 2022.

Yung Miami had IG Live lit, cuttin’ up and wildin’ from start to finish.

Miami was crackin’ jokes, vibin’ with fans, and droppin’ squats without a care. Even when the convo swerved to surgery talk, she kept it cute—no pressure, no filter, just straight Caresha energy.

In a clip reposted by LiveBitez, she flipped the BBL chatter into comedy gold. One viewer swore her body was doc-made, but Miami clapped back quick.

“Since you know so much, name the doctor,” she snapped, hittin’ a squat like she was mid-workout.

Then she let it be known her gains come from the gym, not a surgeon’s table. “Girl, you don’t see me in that gym puttin’ in that motherf***in’ work? You talkin’ ‘bout a doctor—girl, what?” she laughed.

More: Yung Miami Fires Back At Fans Claiming She's Preying On Shedeur Sanders

Yung Miami BBL Jokes

She stayed jokin’, tellin’ folks how she lifts heavy every week and leaves sore like a real one. “I be in there—125 pounds and all that. Arms, legs, everything hurt,” she said, still trollin’ with a smile.

And just so nobody gets it twisted, she reminded everyone: she never said her body wasn’t touched, but if she’s movin’ weight, don’t ask her nothin’ ‘bout no doctor.

“Thank ya, thank ya,” she said. “But when you see me in the gym, don’t ask me about no motherf***in’ doctor.”

LiveBitez’s comments went up. Some fans caught the joke, others stayed suspicious. One said she got the best BBL in the game.

Another swore her hips told the truth. Either way, the internet had plenty to say.

But Caresha wasn’t done. She also had to shut down the talk about her shoutout to Shedeur Sanders. After she showed love on X, the streets got loud with rumors. She wasn’t shootin’ her shot, though.

“I love seeing BLACK JOY,” she posted. “S/O to the Sanders. Legendary!”

Then she let the haters know: “Y’all don’t know what supporting your people look like! Everything ain’t d*** and p***y!”

Caresha stays clownin’, but when it’s time to check folks, she don’t miss.
More:

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
2023 Dreamville Music Festival Pop Culture Yung Miami Reveals Her Gym Routine Ahead Of Hot Girl Summer: Watch 997
Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images Relationships Yung Miami & Diddy's "Caresha Please" Interview: Most Notable Moments 6.6K
2024 Ebony Power 100 List - Arrivals Sports Yung Miami Fires Back At Fans Claiming She's Preying On Shedeur Sanders 1.9K
Music Trick Daddy Thinks People Pay More Attention To Yung Miami Than JT 27.6K