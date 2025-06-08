Yung Miami Accused Of Shading Diddy’s Alleged Victims Amid Federal Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 946 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Yung Miami Accused Shading Diddy Alleged Victims Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Yung Miami attends Mr. Rugs Royale 40th at The Dome Atlanta on October 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Diddy was arrested last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and his trial began in May.

In September of last year, Diddy was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. The mogul has been behind bars ever since, and last month, his long-awaited trial finally began. Various individuals from his past have taken the stand so far, including escorts, ex-girlfriends, former assistants, and more.

One individual from his past who hasn't testified is Yung Miami, who he had a non-exclusive fling with from 2021 to 2023. Recently, social media users even accused the former City Girl of dissing those who have testified by allegedly liking a shady Instagram comment.

"YES QUEEN! Let the people know your busy enjoying your life, & not playing victim on the stand [heart eyes emoji] we love you [sic]," the alleged comment reads, as captured by Live Bitez.

Read More: Bill Maher Stands By His #MeToo Bombshell On Diddy & Cassie Amid Backlash

Is Yung Miami Still With Diddy?

On an episode of her Caresha Please podcast last year, Yung Miami confirmed that she and Diddy are no longer an item. She also confirmed that she did not experience abuse at the hands of the Bad Boy founder, though she has experienced it in previous relationships.

"I've been in a toxic relationship before when I was younger," she explained at the time. "In high school, my early 20s, and they're not healthy. They're not fun. It's just I've been there, done that, and that's somewhere I would never want to put myself. Now, being 30 with two kids, that's something I don't condone or tolerate, something that I grew from. That's why I say that wasn't my experience with him, because I wouldn't even put up with that [again]."

"I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know," she also added. "I can’t speak on these allegations. Because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience."

Read More: Diddy Requests A Mistrial As He Accuses Prosecutors Of Presenting Untrue Testimony

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Yung Miami Diddy Allegations Abuse Response Explained Hip Hop News Relationships Yung Miami Shares That Her Experience With Domestic Violence Did Not Relate To Diddy 1027
Yung Miami Diddy Golden Shower Rumors Gossip News Music Yung Miami Addresses Diddy “Golden Shower” Claims Once And For All 2.4K
YungMiamiRaqiThunda Relationships Yung Miami Claps Back At Golden Shower Diss From "Love & Hip-Hop" Star Raqi Thunda 19.7K
2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty Music Yung Miami Offers Bold Advice On Moving In With Men: "Don't Do It" 1159