In September of last year, Diddy was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. The mogul has been behind bars ever since, and last month, his long-awaited trial finally began. Various individuals from his past have taken the stand so far, including escorts, ex-girlfriends, former assistants, and more.

One individual from his past who hasn't testified is Yung Miami, who he had a non-exclusive fling with from 2021 to 2023. Recently, social media users even accused the former City Girl of dissing those who have testified by allegedly liking a shady Instagram comment.

"YES QUEEN! Let the people know your busy enjoying your life, & not playing victim on the stand [heart eyes emoji] we love you [sic]," the alleged comment reads, as captured by Live Bitez.

Is Yung Miami Still With Diddy?

On an episode of her Caresha Please podcast last year, Yung Miami confirmed that she and Diddy are no longer an item. She also confirmed that she did not experience abuse at the hands of the Bad Boy founder, though she has experienced it in previous relationships.

"I've been in a toxic relationship before when I was younger," she explained at the time. "In high school, my early 20s, and they're not healthy. They're not fun. It's just I've been there, done that, and that's somewhere I would never want to put myself. Now, being 30 with two kids, that's something I don't condone or tolerate, something that I grew from. That's why I say that wasn't my experience with him, because I wouldn't even put up with that [again]."

"I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know," she also added. "I can’t speak on these allegations. Because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience."