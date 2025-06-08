Bill Maher Stands By His #MeToo Bombshell On Diddy & Cassie Amid Backlash

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Bill Maher visits The Megyn Kelly Show at the SiriusXM Studios on May 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Bill Maher has publicly expressed issues with hip-hop. He has also criticized the genre for its history of misogyny and homophobia.

Bill Maher ain’t walking back a thing. The talk show vet is still riding hard for his take on Cassie Ventura and Diddy, claiming folks twisted his words—not that he regrets a damn thing.

On TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs, Maher doubled down. He said he wasn’t saying Cassie fully consented to the wild stuff she accused Diddy of, but he still sees the situation as another industry trap—power, perks, and pain all wrapped in one deal. To him, Cassie traded her peace for the perks of riding with a mogul, what he called a “Faustian bargain.”

Maher even acknowledged that abuse survivors sometimes send mixed signals. He said Cassie’s sweet texts to Diddy, even after alleged harm, don’t erase her trauma—they just show how deep these power plays run. In his eyes, it’s not all black and white, especially when careers are on the line.

Bill Maher On Diddy & Cassie

He brought up #MeToo, saying dudes like Weinstein and Cosby are locked up now. So in this era, Maher says victims should go straight to the cops, not wait years to speak.

He drew a line between being physically trapped and choosing to stay for lifestyle reasons. His bottom line? Take back your power, bounce, and speak up.

But the internet clapped back hard. A psychologist on TMZ Live torched Maher’s view, calling him an “asshole” and saying he oversimplifies real trauma.

Still, Maher’s standing on his square. Love it or hate it, his hot takes always stir up the same storm—pushing buttons, challenging the narrative, and forcing folks to question how we talk about consent, fame, and survival in the spotlight.

Day 18 of the Diddy's RICO trial begins on Monday, June 9, at 9 AM. Previous testimonies in the trial include, Kid Cudi, Cassie Ventura, Dawn Richards, and Capricorn Clark. If convicted, Diddy could face life in prison.

DIddy's family have been present for every court date.

