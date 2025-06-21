Yung Miami Reveals How Harvard Classes Are Going

BY Caroline Fisher 214 Views
Yung Miami Harvard Classes Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Yung Miami attends EBONY Power 100 Gala 2024 at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY)
Earlier this month, Yung Miami announced that she's embarking on an exciting new chapter in life as a Harvard student.

It's no secret that Yung Miami excels when it comes to making music, podcasting, being an entrepreneur, and more. This month, however, she revealed that she also excels when it comes to school. The former City Girl hopped online to announce that she got into Harvard, and was about to start classes soon.

“Life just got serious real quick. Hold onnn!!!!” she wrote. Now, it looks like classes have begun, and the femcee is already passing with flying colors. She took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to give her supporters a quick update on how things are going, showing off a 100% quiz score. The quiz was for a class called "Introduction to HBS Online: Interacting with Peers," per The Shade Room.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. Currently doing my lil’ introduction into my online class and…I got four answers right out of four questions. Don’t try me,” she says in the clip.

Yung Miami Diddy

While Yung Miami certainly appears to be unbothered as she embarks on this new chapter of her life, some of her peers continue to bring up the past, including her previous relationship with Diddy. A couple of weeks ago, for example, Boosie Badazz took to X to share his theory about the anonymous ex who testified against the mogul in court.

"I TOLD YALL!! YUNG MIAMI HAD ALL THEM H*ES SICK A WOMAN SCORNED IS A EVIL MF," he alleged.

Yung Miami confirmed that she and Diddy went their separate ways during an episode of Caresha Please last August, also weighing in on the damning allegations the Bad Boy founder is currently facing.

"I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know," she said in part. "I can’t speak on these allegations. Because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience."

