Yung Miami released her latest song, "Ima Hoe Too," featuring DaBaby in February under South Coast Music Group and Interscope.

Yung Miami’s pivot outside of music has been successful, with flourishing acting and talk show hosting careers. But she appears to be adding an Ivy League student to her resume, according to latest reports. 

Yung Miami is turning heads for something beyond music or podcasting—this time, it’s Harvard. The Caresha Please host shared a text thread on Instagram announcing she’s starting “classes with Harvard” soon. “Life just got serious real quick. Hold onnn!!!!” she added over the post. 

The announcement sparked buzz and speculation. Some fans celebrated the news, praising her for investing in her education. Others weren’t convinced, pointing out Harvard’s free online courses that require no formal application. 

Critics questioned the phrasing of the message and the legitimacy of the opportunity, arguing it sounded more like a publicity stunt than a prestigious academic leap.

Still, supporters rallied behind her. “Get the knowledge, sis,” wrote one user. Another added, “I love this for her!” The conversation split social media, with praise and shade landing in equal measure.

Is Yung Miami Going To Harvard?

Back in 2023, Yung Miami’s close friend Saucy Santana revealed she had started studying business and finance. She confirmed it with a shoutout, signaling her desire to level up beyond the entertainment world. The move marked a shift toward entrepreneurship, positioning her as more than just a social media darling.

The Harvard reveal came shortly after she faced online ridicule. Following the 2025 BET Awards, an old photo resurfaced, prompting one user to tweet, “You can tell she missing that Diddy money. Toes hanging off her shoes, wig giving beauty supply, dress giving 1999 prom.” 

Yung Miami didn’t stay silent. She clapped back, urging critics to check her page and see how she’s really living. Now, with this academic announcement, she’s writing a new narrative.

Whether she’s pursuing a full-time degree or an online certificate, the decision suggests strategic growth. She’s pushing past the headlines and moving toward something greater.

Yung Miami’s Harvard moment isn’t just about classes—it’s about control. She’s reclaiming her story, elevating her brand, and showing she’s more than a viral quote.

In the spotlight or the classroom, Caresha is building something real—and this time, she’s doing it on her terms.

