Diddy's federal trial continues, and today, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Andre LaMon took the stand. LaMon was one of the agents who conducted the raid on the Bad Boy founder's Los Angeles home back in 2024.

During his testimony, he was questioned about photos of evidence seized during the raid, per TMZ. He testified agents found more than 200 bottles of baby oil during the raid, as well as lingerie, and a whopping 900 bottles of Astroglide.

LaMon also recalled agents allegedly finding a plastic bag with "substances" in it in a safe along with Diddy's passport. Multiple firearms were also recovered, as well as ammunition.

Reportedly, this included 30-round magazines and one 60-round drum magazine loaded with 59 "green-tip" bullets. LaMon testified the "green-tip" bullets are designed to pierce body armor.

Diddy Trial Day 23

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is far from all that happened during Diddy's trial today, however. Kanye West is also currently making headlines for showing up at the courthouse in an all-white outfit to support the mogul. He reportedly stayed for less than half an hour, but regardless, he managed to make his stance clearer than ever.

LaMon's testimony took place after one of Diddy's ex-girlfriends testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane." During her testimony, she recalled taking part in his alleged freak-offs, being frustrated with the state of their relationship, accused him of assault, and more.