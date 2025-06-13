Armor-Piercing Bullets, Baby Oil & More Were Allegedly Found During Diddy Raid

BY Caroline Fisher 442 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Armor-Piercing Bullets Diddy Raid Hip Hop News
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent took the stand in Diddy's trial today and was asked about the raids of the mogul's homes.

Diddy's federal trial continues, and today, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Andre LaMon took the stand. LaMon was one of the agents who conducted the raid on the Bad Boy founder's Los Angeles home back in 2024.

During his testimony, he was questioned about photos of evidence seized during the raid, per TMZ. He testified agents found more than 200 bottles of baby oil during the raid, as well as lingerie, and a whopping 900 bottles of Astroglide.

LaMon also recalled agents allegedly finding a plastic bag with "substances" in it in a safe along with Diddy's passport. Multiple firearms were also recovered, as well as ammunition.

Reportedly, this included 30-round magazines and one 60-round drum magazine loaded with 59 "green-tip" bullets. LaMon testified the "green-tip" bullets are designed to pierce body armor.

Read More: Kanye West Arrives At Diddy Trial In An All-White Outfit

Diddy Trial Day 23
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is far from all that happened during Diddy's trial today, however. Kanye West is also currently making headlines for showing up at the courthouse in an all-white outfit to support the mogul. He reportedly stayed for less than half an hour, but regardless, he managed to make his stance clearer than ever.

LaMon's testimony took place after one of Diddy's ex-girlfriends testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane." During her testimony, she recalled taking part in his alleged freak-offs, being frustrated with the state of their relationship, accused him of assault, and more.

"He introduced me to this lifestyle under a lot of emotional pressure," she alleged. "I was so hooked from the beginning on the love and affection. I fell in love with him, and I didn’t understand the terms of the relationship. It was this mix of love and pressure to do the things he desired. I felt I had to fulfill my duties as his girlfriend."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reacts To Yung Miami’s Alleged Role In Diddy’s Trial

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Jane Alleged Freak Off Diddy Arrest Hip Hop News Music “Jane” Recalls Alleged Freak Off At Diddy’s Mansion The Month Before His Arrest 1.8K
Prosecutors Release Diddy Raid Photos Hip Hop News Music Prosecutors Release Salacious Diddy Mansion Raid Photos To The Public 3.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 63.5K
Diddy Accuser Alleged Injuries Evidence Hip Hop News Music Troubling Photos Of Diddy Accuser’s Alleged Injuries Submitted As Evidence Amid Trial 1.6K