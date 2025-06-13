Last September, Diddy was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City ever since. Last month, his trial finally began. So far, several people from his past have taken the stand. This includes Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more.

If convicted, Diddy could face a hefty sentence like life in prison. During a recent chat with TMZ, Arthur Aidala shared his predictions for the trial. The attorney, who previously represented Harvey Weinstein, thinks it won't be easy for prosecutors to uphold racketeering charges against the mogul.

“From the testimony I’ve heard so far, the prosecution still—apparently, they have a week of evidence left. They got their work cut out for them to make this a RICO case,” he said.

Diddy Trial Day 23

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aidala's take arrived just as yet another week of trial came to a close with testimonies from one of Diddy's former assistants, Jonathan Perez. Perez recalled allegedly setting up rooms in preparation for the Bad Boy founder's alleged freak-offs, revealing some of the items he would put in the rooms. Allegedly, this included food, liquor, music, red lights, condoms, lubricant, and more. Perez even alleges that he would put honey in the rooms sometimes, as he heard it can increase men's libidos.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Andre LaMon also took the stand today, and was asked about photos taken during the raid of Diddy's Los Angeles home last year.

He testified agents allegedly found over 200 bottles of baby oil during the raid, lingerie, 900 bottles of Astroglide, a plastic bag full of a "substance," and more. Allegedly, they even found multiple firearms, along with armor-piercing bullets.